RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Issue 2123

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” —John Lydgate (English monk and poet, ca. 1370-1449)

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cherry Cobbler Day!

On this day in history: 1900 – The children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author’s sister.

Tip of the Day

Make your RV door(s) so much better

By Gail Marsh

It’s one of the most often used parts on your RV. Your entry door(s), that is. There are many ways to make your RV door work better for you. Check out these RV entry/exit door tips and hints.

RVers who travel with small children often wonder: What if the toddler opens the RV door and falls down the steps? What if one of the children opens the door and the dog escapes? These problems can easily be solved by installing an additional door latch.

The challenge with adding a latch is that most RV doorframes are quite narrow. Too narrow, in fact, to accommodate a deadbolt or many other locks. We’ve made our RV door better by adding a sash lock to the door and frame. A sash lock is normally used to secure double-hung windows. This lock is perfect for RV doors because it only requires two small screws for each of the two components.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s water pump is noisy. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water pump was very noisy so I replaced it with a Quiet Pump, with no change. I still have the water hummer noise. What do you suggest? —Donald, 2019 Greyhawk

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

How to identify your RV roof vent lid hinge style

Did you know that there are five different RV vent lid styles? The main difference among all of them is how they hinge on the vent base. To better help yourself or your local repair shop, make sure you either remove the vent lid and bring it in, or take a side and back view picture so it’s easier to match it up for you.

Click here

Video of the day

You’re using your RV power awning wrong!

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd, one of our reader’s favorite RV YouTube channels, says that if you have an RV built after 2011, chances are good you have a power awning. And chances are even better that you are using it incorrectly.

Josh says not a lot of people know this and that even RV dealers don’t know it, but in the video below, he is going to let us in on a secret.

Click here to watch

The story of Airstream, NASA and the space program’s Mobile Quarantine Facility

What do NASA, Airstream, astronauts, the Extra-Terrestrial Exposure Law and a Mobile Quarantine Facility have in common? A totally cool Airstream-designed facility that was built to prevent the spread of scary moon bacteria and pathogens! But there’s much more to it than that. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you routinely salt your food when eating?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Organize your fridge for safety and ease of use

Clear plastic bins are great for organizing the food in your refrigerator. They not only prevent items from falling out when you open the fridge door after a bumpy trip, but also they’re easy to pull forward to get into stuff in the rear, instead of moving items out of the way individually.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Don’t you love when we help you clean your RV? Well, when we suggest things like this we sort of are!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

40 of the Most Colorful Places to Visit in the United States

It’s the time of year when we crave color… enough of those winter browns and grays already! Here are 40 places to get your color fix.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Asparagus With Parmesan and Lemon Zest

by Brad Nichols from Pleasantville, NY

This is a seriously easy way to cook asparagus while outdoor grilling. No dishes, no fuss, and everything is in a simple disposable pouch. We loved the citrus tang the lemon gives the asparagus. We used lemon zest and a little juice – it gave such a fresh flavor. Parmesan cheese adds some saltiness (so you may not need extra salt). The pouch steamed the asparagus perfectly on the grill. If you follow Brad’s cooking time, the asparagus will be cooked but have a slight crisp. If you like soft asparagus, we suggest adding a few minutes onto the cooking time.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you have prosopagnosia, you are unable to recognize familiar faces. It’s sadly true. People who suffer from this neurological condition are “face blind” and cannot process or distinguish differences between faces they see or interact with. There is no treatment for this disorder. Actor Brad Pitt reports he suffers from prosopagnosia.

*What (and where) is the richest neighborhood in the U.S.? Yesterday’s trivia tells you, and Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our Cinnamon crossed the rainbow bridge two years ago. We miss her every day. Here she’s showing her displeasure at not getting immediate human attention.” —Bonnie Hanely

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Every RVer needs one of these!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you’re going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if your brake fluid is moisture-contaminated. Water in brake fluid boils and can wipe out your braking ability! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for about $10 that warns you if there’s too much water in your fluid. Simply dip the tester into your rig’s brake fluid and you’ll be able to see where you stand. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.