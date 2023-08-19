Our Florida winter RV site? Canceled! And I wouldn’t have even known!

Right out from under us, our winter Florida RV site reservations were canceled! We’d already paid our sizeable reservation fee, had been assigned our “usual” RV site, and eagerly looked forward to escaping the long, cold Missouri winter. But now what?

I know it seems like summer will never end, but have you checked the calendar recently? January is only a few months away. Good luck finding an open RV site in Florida for January through March 2024, at this late date! We made our original RV reservations more than a year ago!

Here’s what happened. This past week I got to thinking about our friendly Florida camp managers. We’ve camped at this RV park for the past several years and formed close friendships with them and other campers in the park. I wondered how the summer’s heat was affecting the park and was also curious about the summer renovations the campground owners had planned. So, I made the call.

Surprise, surprise!

John answered the phone, and I could sense his tension immediately. I told him who I was and started to inquire about his wife, Lois. He brusquely interrupted to say, “You no longer have a reservation with us. We’ve put you on a waitlist, but it’s a long list. You need to find another place to stay.” It’s an understatement to say I was flabbergasted. I think I managed a weak, “Wait, what?” Then the call disconnected.

A second call

I panicked and called my husband. He felt certain I’d misunderstood and said he’d call the campground back. In my head, I replayed the strange call with John. He’d been very clear, and I was sure I had not misunderstood his words. I just couldn’t figure out why we’d been canceled or why John was so abrupt on the phone.

RV reservations canceled: The explanation

When my husband got home, he sat down with me. I could tell it wasn’t good news. “You understood correctly. Our RV reservations are canceled.” We were both devastated at the news.

“John was frazzled for good reason,” my husband reported. “The campground recently sold and now has new owners. They’ve raised the rates and instituted a new rule. They’ll only accept reservations for a six-month time period. John’s been fielding irate calls for the past two weeks and he doesn’t know if he and Joan will continue to work at the camp. He’s had to tell folks who’ve camped there for 25 years that they can no longer come. I suppose they could come for three or four months while paying for six, but that’s a lot of money!”

First impression

My first impression of the new owners is not a very good one. When did the new owners plan to inform RVers about their raised rates? Would we have discovered our canceled reservation as we pulled into the campground in January? John was only receiving calls, not contacting folks with newly canceled reservations. While I felt sympathy for John’s plight, I felt even worse about our canceled plans.

Supply and demand

Our situation may not be all that unique. 2021’s storms destroyed many campgrounds along Florida’s Gulf Coast. At the same time, thousands of folks were eager to escape Covid restrictions. They discovered RVing and began buying rigs at a record pace. With fewer campgrounds available and more demand for those campgrounds, prices rose. Many people saw an opportunity and purchased smaller Mom-and-Pop RV camps to take advantage of the camping boom.

Inflation hit. With rising operating costs and an abundance of eager RVers, campground owners took a chance and raised their rates. While higher site costs discouraged more experienced RVers, the folks new to RVing happily paid the higher rates. But … back to our story.

Phone chain

We reached out to fellow RVing friends and told them about the campground’s change in ownership. We wanted them to know so they could make different arrangements. Like us, most were shocked and disappointed at the news. I imagine they, too, placed a call to John. Poor guy.

Good news!

The search was on! Both my husband and I called campgrounds all around South Florida until we finally found a campground that miraculously still had an open site. We quickly booked our three-month stay and breathed a sigh of relief.

Bright side

While our “new” campground costs less, it has very few amenities. The gal who took our reservations seemed cordial over the phone and happy to accommodate us.

This “new” campground is well-established. It’s located about 90 miles from our “old” campground. That means we’ll have new areas to explore and new friendships to look forward to, as well. We’ll be closer to a great fishing spot, too.

I like to think that every disappointment offers opportunity for growth. I’m optimistic about our new campground. It will be a new adventure—and that’s what RVing is all about.

