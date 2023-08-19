Have great coffee anywhere with the Off Road French press, grinder, molle pouch kit

A French press makes a great concentrated cup of coffee, but they are usually made of glass and not an easy device to travel with. That has now changed and off-grid java junkies can celebrate! Defiance Tools’ Off Road French press, coffee grinder, and molle pouch kit lets you make gourmet coffee anytime, anywhere, without fear of breakage and with zero need for electrical power.

I was not familiar with the term “molle.” Turns out it is a system that was first used in the American army as the standard for mounting equipment, weapons, knives, ammunition bags and other gear that could be attached to backpacks and tactical vests. Likewise, if you are backpacking, you can clip the entire coffee kit to your backpack.

But even when you are not backpacking, this kit still makes a terrific way to make gourmet coffee when camping off-grid.

The best part of all is that once you press the grounds down, the French press that made the coffee turns into an insulated travel coffee mug. That’s right, you sip your coffee right from the same vessel that made it.

How to use the Off Road French press and kit

I have used the Off Road French press to make hot coffee as well as cold brew and have been impressed with the results each time. It’s so simple and neat.

To use it, simply add ground coffee and hot water to the insulated mug. Wait for 5 to 7 minutes, insert the coffee press, press down and enjoy. So easy and your coffee stays hot for 4 to 5 hours!

You can also make cold brew by adding the normal amount of ground coffee and cold water, but don’t insert the press, just screw on the drinking lid and let it sit overnight for 9 or 10 hours. When the time is up, unscrew the lid, insert the press, press down and enjoy!

Of course, before you make great coffee you need to grind the beans. The manual ceramic burr coffee grinder does a great job and can be adjusted to the coarseness of the grind by loosening or tightening the adjustment knob.

The finer the grind, the more you will have to turn it and work to get the coffee, but it is capable of grinding extremely finely. And since there is no heat or friction involved, unlike an electric grinder, your coffee will have the best taste, aroma, and quality possible.

What I especially like about Defiance Tools’ Off Road French press, grinder, and molle pouch

I love the convenience of being able to drink the coffee out of the vessel that made it. Plus, it means fewer things to wash later.

All components of this kit are sturdy, well-made, and built to last.

The stainless steel cup is double-insulated to keep your coffee hot while on the go for up to 5 hours. It also keeps cold drinks, like cold brew coffee, cold once you add some ice.

The coffee grinder is adjustable for grinds from coarse to fine.

It’s easy and neat to pour the ground coffee from the grinder into the French press.

The press has a fine stainless steel screen so no matter how finely you grind, no grounds come through into your drink.

If you prefer tea to coffee, or if you like to switch it up, the Off Road French press also works great with loose-leaf teas.

Even if you are not backpacking, the molle pouch makes a compact and neat way to keep everything together for storage in your RV.

What can be improved upon?

There’s not much to improve upon.

I will say it can take a lot of grinding to get the coffee you need. If you are used to electric grinders, be prepared for that. It’s not difficult, but you will need to sit there and turn the crank for a few minutes, especially for a fine grind. But that’s the nature of the beast with a manual grinder.

As for the French press, I love everything about it.

Size might be the only possible improvement, but it should be an option, not a replacement, as this size is exactly PERFECT for a single person to make and drink their coffee.

The coffee press/insulated mug and the grinder all work well and are exceptionally well made and of high quality. There’s not much not to like.

Check out the Off Road French press, grinder, molle pouch kit from Defiance Tools here.

RELATED

##RVT1118