FMCA cancels big rally scheduled this month in Tucson

(Friday, March 13, 2020) — FMCA, also known as the Family Motor Coach Association, has canceled its 101st International Rally and RV Expo, scheduled for later this month in Tucson, Arizona. The club had originally expected a crowd of about 4,000.

The announcement came just shortly after the federal government issued a national emergency, which would almost certainly have forced the cancellation.

FMCA National President Jon Walker wrote:

“With escalating concern regarding the COVID-19 virus, and the Tucson mayor’s recommendation on March 12, 2020, that large gatherings be postponed, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, FMCA’s Board of Directors voted to cancel FMCA’s 101st International Convention and RV Expo set to take place March 26 through 29 in Tucson, Arizona.

“We share the disappointment many of you no doubt feel since we will not be able to gather and celebrate the RV lifestyle this month. We understand that you made plans long ago, and some of you already are en route or have arrived in the area and have gone to some expense to do so. As you know, this worldwide crisis and pandemic is impacting many facets of life. We did not want to have to make this decision, but as time has gone on, it’s become apparent that this is what we needed to do.

“We understand that you will have questions regarding the cancellation policy. We ask that you please remain patient as FMCA makes arrangements for this unprecedented situation. Additional communications will follow next week, but we felt it most important at this time to inform you of the event’s cancellation. If you are already in the Tucson area and need a place to stay, the Pima County Fairgrounds will have camping available for those interested in visiting the area.

“FMCA’s top priority has always been to safeguard the health and well-being of our members, exhibitors, and staff. Please take care of yourselves and each other as we weather this storm.”

FMCA members who were planning to attend the Tucson rally who are active on Facebook may wish to keep up with the latest information by joining the club’s Tucson Rally Attendees Group.

The club’s next major event, the 102nd International Rally and Expo, is still scheduled for this coming August in Lincoln, Nebraska.