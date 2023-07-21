FMCA president candidate Curtis Coleman explains plans if elected

Curtis Coleman, the founder of social media platform RVillage, which he sold last year, is running for National President of FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association.

FMCA is the largest non-profit RV club in the world, but it is in trouble. Rally attendance has been down in recent years and profits from the once very profitable monthly magazine have turned into losses.

Both its membership roles and profits are in serious decline. The 60-year-old association lost approximately $1 million a year in both 2022 and 2021. More of the same is likely for 2023.

In this archive of a July 18 one-hour interview by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury, Coleman explains what he would do to get the group on a positive track again. Viewers of the webcast weigh in with their concerns, as well.

The other candidate for FMCA president, Gary Milner, who is the current national vice president, was invited to participate in this interview, but declined.

If you are a member of FMCA or are planning to join, this should be essential viewing.

##RVT1114b