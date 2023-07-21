The hidden danger of formaldehyde in RVs

Over the years there has been much discussion and many articles written about formaldehyde present in RVs and the effect it can have on owners. Probably the biggest story was the FEMA trailers purchased during the Hurricane Katrina disaster that sat in a field in the Midwest over the summer. Once they were distributed and sold, people were getting sick due to the high levels of formaldehyde in them.

According to a report published on the “Summary of a CDC Study in the Gulf Coast Region,” the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested units for levels of formaldehyde in Mississippi and Louisiana that were supplied to victims of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita in 2007 and 2008.

The tests found extremely high levels of formaldehyde in not only new, unused trailers but also trailers that were being used by families. Levels were on average 77 parts per billion (ppb), which could cause health problems if inhaled over time.

What is formaldehyde?

According to the EPA, formaldehyde is a colorless, flammable gas that has a very strong odor and can cause extreme health issues. It is found in glue, adhesives, and resins used in the manufacturing of particle board, medium density fiberboard (MDF), insulation, and other building materials. It becomes extremely dangerous at room temperature or higher as it becomes a gas and can cause minor irritation in the eyes and throat or worse with extended exposure. Normal concentrations in the environment are .003 parts per million.

The history of formaldehyde in RVs

Back in 1968, our family moved to Forest City, Iowa. In 5th and 6th grade I was bused to a small town, which took us directly by the Winnebago “North Plant.” The smell of glue hung in the air for 10-15 minutes as we passed the assembly line building. It gave everyone a temporary “high” similar to sniffing model car glue. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, almost every component in the RV was glued together. That included paneling used for cabinets, adhesive in the jute-backed carpet, wallpaper, and even an adhesive in the insulation known as Urea-Formaldehyde Foam Insulation (UFFI).

Over the years, advancements in technology changed and less formaldehyde was present in building materials or was being controlled and created less off-gassing. Insulation manufacturing changed to produce less volatile organic compounds (VOC) and manufacturers started using components that were less likely to absorb initial formaldehyde fumes known as re-emitters.

Also, the U.S. government started studying the effects of formaldehyde and ways to reduce it in building materials and established guidelines for Ultra Low Emissions Formaldehyde (ULEF) or No Added Formaldehyde (NAF) requirements. All these components resulted in less formaldehyde off-gassing or being less affected by temperature changes. These also came at a higher price.

Formaldehyde dissipation

In 1985, I worked in the Owner Relations Department at Winnebago Industries. At the time, there was very little talk of formaldehyde in our units. However, once in a while we would get a call that the new owners were experiencing extremely itchy eyes and sore throats when entering their new rig. We had a procedure called the “Stink Bomb” that was a mixture of ammonium carbonate with water and charcoal. The components were placed in several metal pans on the floor of the rig with fans circulating the air inside, with all doors and windows shut. The ammonia fumes would saturate the wood, fabric, carpet and other components and neutralize the formaldehyde, and the charcoal would absorb the ammonia fumes. After 2-3 days, the unit would be opened, pans discarded, and the unit would be allowed to air out for 2-3 more days. It seemed to work every time.

Today, less formaldehyde is used in building materials so there are less drastic measures that are required. However, you still will get some units that will have an irritating effect on sensitive owners. Typically, these units can be left to air out over a course of a few days to let the formaldehyde gas off. Also, carbon-based air filters or even oxygenating air filters can be effective.

What happened with the FEMA units?

When FEMA had the bright idea of housing displaced residents of the Katrina and Rita disasters in temporary housing, they turned to the RV industry and put out a request for quotes to supply RVs. The problem was the price. It had to be cheap. That meant using the cheapest materials and building practices, which meant more adhesive-based components. Rather than using labor intensive and more expensive solid wood cabinetry components, particle board and paneling was used. Cheaper jute-backed carpet or adhesive-applied vinyl flooring and other components meant more formaldehyde-based exposure. Then letting them sit in a field for months on end in 90+ degree temperatures created a disastrous situation.

Formaldehyde and RVs today

As stated earlier, the U.S. government has developed guidelines for formaldehyde emissions and other off-gassing issues for manufacturing. However, it has not completely disappeared as it is still required in some adhesives. More water-based adhesives are being used and the curing or drying process produces less environmentally damaging off-gassing and less formaldehyde. By the time the unit gets to the dealership, there is very little issue. However, less-expensive units will still have more adhesive-based components and could create some irritation for more sensitive RV owners.

For more information on formaldehyde, it’s effects, and precautions, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report on formaldehyde and its potential impact on indoor air quality here.

