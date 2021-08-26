Some Ford F-150 Super Duty trucks recalled. Seat belt danger

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 Super Cab vehicles. The front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed. A misrouted seat belt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The potential number of affected in this Ford F-150 Super Cab truck recall is 16,430.

Remedy

Owners are advised to perform a preliminary self-inspection of the front seat belts. If the passenger-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed. If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.

Dealers will inspect the front seat belts and, if the webbing is misrouted, will replace the seat belt retractor and pretensioner, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 27, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21C20.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1015b