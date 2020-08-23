Forest River recalls some Sprinter motorhomes. Swivel seats could malfuction.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Forest River Forester, Sunseeker, Dynamax Isata and Coachmen Galleria and Prism motorhomes built on Sprinter Van chassis equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames.

If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy inadvertently or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and Sprinter dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Daimler Vans customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Daimler Vans number for their recall is VS3DREHSIK. Forest’s number for this recall is 51-1206.