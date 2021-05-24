Ford Lightning bolt hits: $10,000 premium for 300-mile range trim

By James Raia

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the manufacturer’s recently announced electric truck, will be priced at just under $50,000 with its optional extended-range battery.

Ford previously released a base price of $39,974 for the 2022 pickup truck. The newly announced detail has exactly a $10,000 premium for the trim with an estimated 300-mile range.

The prices don’t include a yet-to-be-released destination fee and details of potential $7,500 EV tax credit and other incentives.

Ford Lightning shares with siblings

The Lightning is built with the same military-grade aluminum-alloy body as the gasoline versions of the F-150; however, a different frame helps accommodate the battery packs.

The base version of the F-150 Lightning Pro has 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque and a 230-mile range. The extended-range model produces 563 horsepower with the same torque rating. Payload ranges are a maximum of 2,000 pounds. Towing capability is 10,000 pounds.

The F-150 Lightning comes only in a five-passenger SuperCrew layout, with a 5.5-foot bed length. The Lightning’s “frunk,” its front-loading trunk, will have 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space and will carry 400 pounds.

All F-150 Lightning Pro versions will come with vinyl seats. They include Ford’s Sync 4 system with a 12.0-inch touch screen. A full-size spare and Class IV trailer hitch will be standard, as will a set of driver-assist active-safety features.

Ford last week also revealed the XLT, more oriented toward personal use, would start at $52,974 and the extended range would cost up to about $90,000.

The Lightning’s public debut is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

