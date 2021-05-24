RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 24, 2021

Issue 1606

Today’s thought

“Every time you do a good deed you shine the light a little farther into the dark. And the thing is, when you’re gone that light is going to keep shining on, pushing the shadows back.”―Charles de Lint

Tip of the Day

18 brilliant uses for tension rods in your RV

By Gail Marsh

Storage is always an issue for RVers. At least it is for me. That’s why I use tension rods. Yep, those little beauties come in handy in almost every room of our RV. Tension rods come in various lengths and strengths (light to heavy-duty) and can dramatically maximize space in an instant. These handy rods are inexpensive, adjustable, and versatile too!

Here are 18 ways that I use tension rods in our RV…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Winnebago Solis Pocket Class B RV. As he reports, “Its size makes it a respectable daily driver but the features make it a really decent camper. Add to that the fact that you can bring along your adventure gear and you have a nice package overall.” Learn more.

Tony's review and preview from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2022 Pleasure-Way RECON Class B Adventure Van

• 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2610ML Travel Trailer

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Watch Mike Sokol’s Hughes Power Watchdog Surge Protector review with Tony Barthel

Dear Mike,

What do you think about surge protectors? Is there really any difference between the $100 ones and the $300 ones? I’m a new RVer and keep getting all kinds of different opinions from my friends. —Julie

Read Mike’s response and watch this entertaining and very informative video with Mike Sokol and Tony Barthel as they discuss the Hughes Autoformers Power Watchdog Surge Protector, and why using a surge protector is absolutely necessary to protect your RV.

How to avoid damaging slideouts when leveling an RV

So what’s the correct way to level your rig without damaging the slides – before or after they are extended? The safest (and most warranty-wise) answer: Do what your rig’s manual tells you. But here are some more tips.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Shopping for a motorhome? Advantages and disadvantages of buying used

Advantages of buying used: When buying used, you can expect to pay a substantially lower price for the same make and model of a new motorhome. Often, you’ll find three-year-old motorhomes will be priced 50% to 70% less than a new one of the same make and model. When buying used, you have far more choices in make, model, year and price range, especially if you use the internet to search. When buying used, you can often find the exact motorhome model with the specific features you want (i.e., rear queen-size bed, with kitchen slide on Ford E-450 chassis and Ford V10 motor). When buying used, you’ll often find motorhomes with expensive after-market upgrades you won’t have to pay for (like steering stabilizers and suspension upgrades).

Disadvantages: When buying used, there may be expensive hidden problems with the motorhome that won’t be covered by any warranty. When buying used, you have to rely on the word of the seller about the history and general condition of the motorhome. It is an unfortunate fact that many sellers will be less than truthful about the condition and history of the item they are selling. When buying used, you may find motorhomes that have odors from smoking, cooking, pets and general use. These problems usually won’t be disclosed in the seller’s ads. When buying used, the interior and exterior of the coach are likely to show signs of wear and tear. When buying used, there may be a need to immediately replace tires and batteries – very common in motorhomes four years old and older. When buying used from an individual, there won’t be any financing from the seller. If financing is needed, you’ll have to arrange that yourself before you buy.

From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.com.

Website of the day

This is the best state park near you

Aren’t you curious? Don’t you want to know what the best state park near you right now is? We do! This list from Cheapism will tell you.

Recipe of the Day

Maple Mustard Pork Chops

by Lindsay V from Southeastern, MA

These pork chops are so easy and so delicious. Sweet and sour, they turn out tender and juicy. They’re easy enough for a weeknight meal, but fancy enough for Sunday dinner with the family. If you like pork chops, this recipe needs to be in your dinner rotation.

We will happily add this to our dinner rotation! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Quincy and Emma love traveling and live their best life when on the road. They wait in the motorhome on the morning we leave. They just can’t wait to go!” —Terry and Joan Enge

Helpful book for camping areas managed by the National Park Service

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service. If you’re looking for new places to camp, this is the book for you. The project has been growing since 2008 and now has a website and an app too. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

A husband and wife were dining at a 5-star restaurant. When their food arrived, the husband said: “Our food has arrived! Let’s eat!” His wife reminded him: “Honey, you always say your prayers at home before your dinner!” Her husband replied: “That’s at home, my dear. Here the chef knows how to cook…”

