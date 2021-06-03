Ford recalls some F-150 trucks. Drivers could lose steering control

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 trucks. The steering gear may have internal damage, which could result in difficulty steering, or the inability to rotate the steering wheel while driving.

Loss of steering control can increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Owners are advised to not drive their vehicles until the repair is complete. Vehicles will be towed in for service, and dealers will remove and replace the steering gear, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S28.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

