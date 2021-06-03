Forest River recalls some Columbus 5th wheel trailers. Possible brake failure

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Columbus Fifth Wheel trailers. The breakaway switch and trailer brakes may not activate when needed due to an incorrectly wired breakaway switch.

Failure of the breakaway switch and trailer brakes can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will rewire the breakaway switch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1350.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).