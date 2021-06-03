Thursday, June 3, 2021
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Forest River recalls some Columbus 5th wheel trailers. Possible brake failure

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Columbus Fifth Wheel trailers. The breakaway switch and trailer brakes may not activate when needed due to an incorrectly wired breakaway switch.

Failure of the breakaway switch and trailer brakes can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy
Dealers will rewire the breakaway switch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1350.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleKeystone recalls some 2017-2021 5th wheels: frame rails could buckle

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,116FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.