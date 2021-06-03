Newmar recalls some Dutch Star and Mountain Aire motorhomes for fire risk

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2017-2022 Dutch Star, 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, 2019-2021 Ventana and 2021 New Aire motorhomes. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak. The potential number of units affected is 1,294.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire and serious injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the rail threads, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8000. Newmar’s number for this recall is Cummins 21E-032.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT!003b