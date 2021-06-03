Thursday, June 3, 2021
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Newmar recalls some Dutch Star and Mountain Aire motorhomes for fire risk

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2017-2022 Dutch Star, 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, 2019-2021 Ventana and 2021 New Aire motorhomes. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak. The potential number of units affected is 1,294.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire and serious injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the rail threads, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8000. Newmar’s number for this recall is Cummins 21E-032.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT!003b

Previous articleFord recalls some F-150 trucks. Drivers could lose steering control
Next articleIs your tire pressure gauge accurate? How can you tell?

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,117FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.