RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1236

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Tip of the Day

Don’t kill the good bacteria in your RV’s black tank



Reader Mike Buchanan advises: “When cleaning your RV toilet, be careful what you clean with. Any cleaner that contains bleach, peroxide or germicides of any kind will not only kill surface bacteria, but will also kill all the good bacteria that is contained in your waste water treatment. It’s that good bacteria that is eating up and breaking down that solid waste.” He adds, “If you want to kill surface bacteria, use a disposable germicidal wipe such as Lysol and dispose of it in your regular waste.” Thanks, Mike!

Modifying your RV toilet for a better fit

If getting older also means it’s getting a bit harder to get on and off the throne, then this article may be of interest. Too often RV toilets are on the short side. But Russ and Tiña De Maris found that a relatively inexpensive upgrade that really helps is to install a riser to give your toilet a bit of a lift. Here’s how to do it.

Have you decorated your RV for the holidays?

Do you decorate your campsite and/or your RV in celebration of the holiday season? If so, we’d love to see. Send a photo (or two or three) to Emily (at) rvtravel.com. Send pictures of interiors or exteriors. We’ll post as many as we can. Thanks!

Always retract your steps when parked temporarily!

“I pulled into a gas station and jumped out to see if I had pulled far enough forward to reach the fuel filler with the hose. Seconds later as I came back around the RV to get in, a car was trying to squeeze in between my RV and the pumps and ran over my steps! In my hurry I had not flipped the switch to retract the steps when the door is closed.” —Thanks to Jimmie Crawford for letting us learn from his painful lesson!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

For you DIY types out there who have to cut and strip wires, there are few things more frustrating than nicking the copper or pulling the insulation off. What you really need is a great pair of wire strippers. But not all wire strippers are created equal. I’ve gone through dozens of them during the 50 years I’ve been working on electronics and power wiring, and these Greenlee Grip P10 strippers are simply the best and what I keep in my own toolkit. They’ll strip anything from 10-gauge wire (for electric brakes and TT-30 wiring) all the way down to 24-gauge wire (for electronics and control wiring).

Website of the day

How to find true north without a compass

Whether you’re lost in the woods or you’re trying to install a sundial in your yard, this website demonstrates several ways to find true north.

