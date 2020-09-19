By James Raia

Production of the next generation of the popular Ford F-150 pickup trucks series has started. The trucks will be made in the company’s Dearborn, Michigan, plant. They’re expected to go on sale in November.

The launch of the country’s top-selling vehicle is “on time and on track,” said new company CEO Jim Farley. It’s a top choice for RVers.

Ford also simultaneously announced it will join the highly competitive electric truck market in mid-2022. It’s when a battery-electric version is expected to debut.

According to the manufacturer, the battery-electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup trucks will have a lifetime cost of ownership roughly half of the current gas-powered model. It also will include a large front trunk in place of an engine.

Ford’s entry into the EV truck market with its 2022 model will occur after the pending debuts of the anticipated trucks. The 2021 GMC Hummer EV electric pickup, 2021 Rivian R1T electric truck and 2021 Tesla are pending.

Ford sells almost 900,000 F-Series pickup trucks a year. Its segment-leading status generated about $42 billion in revenue last year.

Few additional details of the new Ford F-150 were announced, nor was there further information about Ford’s pending EV truck.

The current Ford F-150 pickup truck has a towing capacity of 5,000 to 8,000 pounds.

RELATED CONTENT

2021 Ford F-150 pickup trucks get a dubious title

Ford expands F-150 pickup truck recall

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT966b