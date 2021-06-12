Ford F-Series trucks recalled. Wheels could separate from vehicle

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels and front wheel hub extenders. The front wheel hub extenders may be improperly attached to the front rotor hub assemblies, which could result in separation of the wheels and wheel extenders from the vehicle. The potential number of units affected is 17,616.

A detached wheel and wheel extender can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the front wheel hub extender nuts, free of charge. Owners are instructed not to drive their vehicles until the torque of the wheel extender nuts can be verified. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 14, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S26.