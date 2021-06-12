RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1004

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 147,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. And we’ll explore where this wonderful lifestyle is heading in our ever more complex, crowded and uncertain world. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

June 12, 2021

Cover story

Is the demise of mom-and-pop campgrounds really such a bad thing?

By Mike Gast

I‘ll just throw this question out there. Is the demise of “mom-and-pop” campgrounds really such a bad thing?

Now, before you bring out the tar and feathers, hear me out. I’m not sure yet myself if the loss of small, family-owned parks should be decried or celebrated. I’m just bringing the issue out of the dusty topic closet for a little discussion. I’d really like to hear what you think on the subject.

What got me thinking along these lines was the column last Sunday by Andy Zipser, the former owner of the Walnut Hills RV Park in Staunton, Virginia. Andy recently sold his park to an up-and-coming corporate group that owns or operates more than a dozen parks.

I’ve known Andy for all eight of his campground-owning years since, for most of them, his park was a KOA and I was the vice president of Communications for Kampgrounds of America Inc. We didn’t cross paths often (mostly I heard from Andy when he rightfully pointed out a typo in some of my content). Even though we didn’t always agree, I have always respected Andy. He’s a smart fellow – smart enough to purchase a great campground that he undoubtedly left better than he found it and was able to reap the rewards of his efforts.

Andy’s story of campground ownership actually reflects the outcome most park owners seek. First, you buy a campground. Then you pour in your sweat equity and the improvements you can afford for a few years. In the end, you successfully cash out … sometimes to another family, but now it’s more likely – like Andy – you sell to a group or corporation.

So, back to my original statement. How can the demise of small, family-owned (“mom-and-pop”) campgrounds be a good thing?

Continue reading.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at this amazing COVID project, a DIY gypsy wagon named “Misty.” He writes, “Many folks have come out of the past year with a number of new things to show for the unusual state of affairs: added weight, beards, fancy new face masks. But Stefani Fisher came out of the pandemic with a brand-new trailer. This isn’t just something she picked up at an RV dealer. Oh, no. This enterprising woman built her own camping trailer – really, a gypsy wagon.” Check it out here – you’re going to want one!

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Featured Article

We tested WiFiRanger’s new Converge Everest and love it! Getting online gets even better!

Nanci Dixon reviews WiFiRanger’s new Converge system, its highest-end, fastest Everest router pack. The overarching brand is called Converge because it literally converges both WiFi and cell data within one integrated unit, allowing connection to local WiFi or cell service within one roof top antenna/router. It has the ability to switch from 2.5 GHz or 5 GHz speeds when available.

Read what Nanci thinks of this system based on her real-world use tests.

Campground Crowding: A helpful tip to reserve spots: “Schedule backward”

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from more readers who haven’t had issues with making campground reservations, and several others who are very frustrated trying to find a campsite. And one reader found a solution by scheduling the destination first and then working backward. Real more here.

Camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

You may think that a satellite messenger, which allows you to communicate from just about anywhere, is just for back county junkies that participate in risky activities like mountain climbing, snowmobiling, mountain biking, etc. But a satellite messenger is for campers and RVers, too. Dave Helgeson, veteran RVer and boondocker, as well as long-time search and rescue volunteer, lists 10 reasons, in addition to potentially saving their life, why RVers should carry a satellite messenger, here.

Not a motorcyclist? Then you must read this!

Nothing says freedom like RVing and motorcycling! “We love having our motorcycle with us as we travel to new places in our RV,” writes Gail Marsh. “If you’re not a motorcyclist, but you do enjoy traveling, camping, and seeing new places, you understand the excitement of discovery and the joy of the open road. What you might not understand is how you can help motorcyclists travel safely as you share that open road together.” Please read this important information.

Reader Poll

Did you meet your current spouse or partner online?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Brain Teaser

What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

No power? No hookups? You'd better be prepared!

By Nanci Dixon

No power? No hookups? Be prepared! We are anticipating a few days’ dry camping without any hookups in 97-degree heat. Yes, there really is campground crowding on the weekends in Minnesota with no hookup sites available within 100 miles. I am getting everything ready and realized that I should be prepared for a power outage at any time. Here’s what I’m doing to be prepared.

RVtravel.com’s Chuck Woodbury interviewed about future of RVing

The subject of this week’s episode of the YouTube news program Camper Report, with hosts Bob Zagami and John DiPietro, is the Future of Camping and RVing. And if anyone is qualified to comment about it, it’s RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury, a veteran journalist who has traveled with a motorhome for most of his adult life. Read more and watch the video.

“Improved” RV steps are too heavy and complicated!

By Gail Marsh

I’d like to issue a complaint. It’s about the “improved” RV entry steps. Our newer fifth wheel RV features a Lippert Solid Step system – entry steps that rest inside the RV’s door when in motion. I’ll admit that the steps seem a bit more stable than the ones we’ve experienced before. But in my opinion, the “cons” of the improved system outweigh the “pros.” Continue reading.

Add a stay at a Buddhist temple in Japan to your RVing plans

Mike Gast was recently surprised to read about camping at a 1,200-year-old Buddhist temple in Japan. Japan has more than 3,000 campgrounds, but at the Daitaiji Temple in Wakayama Prefecture, you’ll wake to the sound of morning temple prayers and “adopt the way of the monks.” How cool is that? Read more.

Is this stupid RVer behavior or not?

Okay, what is wrong with this photo? Reader Tom Speirs spotted it and sent it along. We’re in a minor state of shock, at least at first glance. We suppose whoever concocted this setup had his or her reasons, but wouldn’t you agree that this is an accident waiting to happen if it was used to tow something on a public road or highway? Read more and check it out, and then please comment.

You have never seen an RV like this. We mean never!

Okay, now we HAVE seen it all. Sure, there are a lot of wacky RVs out there, we know that. They look funny, or they were modified to do weird, wonderful or very unusual tasks. But this one … our whole staff was laughing like crazy today when we passed the photo around the newsroom (okay, we don’t have a real newsroom, but it sounds impressive to say that). Check out this RV! Do you know anything about it?

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 12, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Carl Jones of Tacoma, Washington, and Carla Smith of Wichita, Kansas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Repair and Maintenance

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

This tip ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (why not?), here it is again.

• What types of screws, screwdrivers and driver bits are used in RV construction?

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

NEW! Phone Photography Tips

It’s all about the light

By Mike Gast



Welcome back to “Getting The Most From Your Smartphone Photos.” Each week, we look at an easy-to-use tip that will take your “unshareable” cell phone pictures and turn them into photos you’d be proud to hang on the wall of your RV. This week’s smartphone photo tip involves working with light. Without light, there is no photo. Learning to properly utilize your light sources will cut down on your bad pics, and give you some stunning results. Learn more.

A Vet’s View

Why young veterans do not integrate with older ones

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

The number one problem of nearly all military-oriented groups is trying to determine how to attract younger veterans to participate in activities with older ones. For years I have been trying to determine its effects on the RV lifestyle we enjoy. No matter the age of people I question, the answers to my questions come down to “social” differences between older and younger-minded veterans. There are more factors expanding the chasm than connecting the parties. Continue reading.

RVelectricity

By Mike Sokol

Do electric vehicles spell the end of internal combustion engines?

There’s certainly been a lot of hype in the last few months about all the new electric vehicles (EVs) hitting the market. And in many cases, both legislators and manufacturers are setting dates when ICE (internal combustion engine) technology won’t be sold or registered in certain states. These complex decisions are largely filled with politics and biased thinking on both sides of aisle, which I plan to avoid by sticking strictly to the science. And since I don’t believe most of what any marketing groups tell me, I’m going to test everything myself and write about this with as little bias as possible. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I run a 2-way fridge on battery power alone?

Dear Mike,

Since I’m doing a lot of 6-hour drives across the desert, is there any way I can add an inverter to the 2-way refrigerator in my trailer and power it from 120 volts instead of propane? How long would my 100 amp-hr battery last doing it? Can my truck alternator power this through the 7-pin trailer connector? —Toni

Read Mike’s answer and alternative suggestions.

RV Tire Safety

How are speed limits on ST trailer tires determined?

By Roger Marble

Let’s see if I can bring some Science and Engineering facts and history to this issue of speed limits on ST trailer tires. In the ’60s and ’70s, when ST-type tires were “invented” and started to be applied to travel trailers, the national speed limit was 55 mph and tires were bias. Trailers were considered “big” if they were 24 feet long. I doubt there were many, if any, 5th wheel tri-axle trailers on the road. Today we see speed limits across the country of 70+ mph. Continue reading.

Building an RV Park

We see the light! And update on bank loan

Machelle James reports on the hectic activities at their RV park in the past two weeks, including the picnic table debacle, a tree-trimming mission with an urgent deadline, the arrival of 200 fence panels, and how the reservation system worked on its first day of operation. Oh, yeah. And a long-awaited call from the bank! Even as exhausted as she is, she’s doing a happy dance! Read all of the exciting details here.

RV Fire Safety

Have a CO detector in your bedroom

Deadly, invisible, odorless carbon monoxide usually results from exhaust leaks or misuse of heating devices. Be sure to put your CO detector in the bedroom. The proper location is on the ceiling or on an inside wall at least eight inches from the ceiling and at least four feet from the floor.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Pulled Pork

by Christine Schnepp from Sarasota, FL

This may be one of the best Crock Pot pulled pork recipes we’ve had. Cooking the pork shoulder in the Crock Pot makes it extremely tender. The meat is sweet, a bit smoky, and has a little kick to it. You can serve this in its own juices – no BBQ sauce needed. We tried it on a bun with slaw – so good. The leftover meat would be great mixed into macaroni and cheese or used for nachos and tacos.

A sandwich, nachos AND mac ‘n’ cheese? Count us in! Get the recipe here.

Museum of the Week

Pink Elephant Mall: Outdoor Retro

Livingston, Illinois

This isn’t so much a museum as it is an outdoor roadside-attraction paradise. Dave Hammond and his wife run the antique mall. What began as a two-statue collection in 2005 has grown into a large outdoor area filled with roadside attractions and large, funky statues – there’s the famous large pink elephant, a UFO, a 14-foot-tall Muffler Man, a Uniroyal waitress gal, a large ice cream cone… You get the point. And, if you’re into antiques, the indoor antique store is quite impressive. Learn more about this “major fun” place on Roadside America.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Juno and Jose are brother and sister Bengals born Jan 21. They are a joy! We have a passage way to their cat box in the front storage area of our Imagine 2600RB. They play like crazy and then crash for naps.” —Patti Parker

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

Adirondack Park in Upstate New York is the largest state park in the U.S. It is also the largest protected area of any kind in the lower 48 states at six million acres. It attracts 10 million visitors each year.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

bark up the wrong tree. Coon dogs, which could be almost any breed of dog or even mongrels in Colonial days, commonly chased raccoons through the underbrush and treed them, barking furiously at the base of the tree until their masters came to shoot the ‘gone coon.’ But the crafty nocturnal animal, called a rahaugum by John Smith, often escaped in the dark through the branches, leaving the dogs “barking up the wrong tree,” which is the origin of the American phrase.

Laugh of the Week

Thanks for the laugh, Gary Willey!

Leave with a song from the past

Here from 1970 is Mama Cass (Cass Elliot) singing “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” Elliot was a member of the Mamas and Papas. Sadly, she died four years later after this performance, in 1974, at the age of 32. An oft-repeated urban legend is that Elliot choked to death on a ham sandwich. But, in fact, she died in her sleep of a heart attack.

