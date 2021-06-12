Electric pickup trucks almost ready for charged competition

Changing nearly as fast as gas prices, there’s seemingly constant news in the electric pickup truck market. More manufacturers are debuting electric pickups, while others have plans to do so in the not-too-distant future.

At least eight manufacturers are in the electric pickup truck business, led by Tesla and Rivian. Here’s a synopsis of arguably the top-two most anticipated EV trucks and a list of the manufacturers currently on the market or expected to be manufactured.

Tesla has plans to offer the Cybertruck. Company founder and CEO Elon Musk changes his mind often, but the pending slate currently includes a tri-motor with all-wheel drive, a dual-motor AWD model and a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive.

Eight electric pickup trucks planned – so far

Prices have been announced starting at just under $40,000. The tri-motor option is planned as the first available to the public in late 2021 and with a starting price of $69,900. Its marketing claims a 500-mile range, 0-60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds, and 14,000-pound towing capacity.

The Rivian R1T looks more like a truck than the pending futuristic offering of Tesla. Rivian has acquired vast commitments from companies like Amazon and even Ford.

Similar in size to the Honda Ridgeline, Rivian will offer a 400-mile range in its top-spec model and its 180-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Rivian will offer two other battery pack options, 135 kWh and 105 kWh packs, that should provide 300-plus miles and 230 miles of range, respectively. The Rivian is now scheduled for its debut late this year.

Here’s the list of current or pending electric pickup trucks:

Atlis XT

Bollinger B1 B2

Chevy Silverado EV

Fisker Alaska

GMC Hummer EV

Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup

Rivian R1T

Tesla Cybertruck

