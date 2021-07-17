Ford tweaks pickup truck lineup again. Goodbye, F-150 diesel

The Ford F-150 diesel pickup truck, which debuted as a 2018 model year and carried the Power Stroke badge, has been discontinued. The move continues the automaker’s recent lineup tweaks.

A few weeks ago, Ford debuted the fully electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and a fleet-focused F-150 Lightning Pro. The Power Stroke can be ordered on the F-150 until July 16. Deliveries will continue through the end of the year.

Ford announced the reason for the cancellation of the short-lived diesel is the F-150 Hybrid. It’s called the PowerBoost.

Ford F-150 diesel pickup truck departs

The F-150 Hybrid can tow up to 12,700 pounds in 4×2 versions. The F-150 diesel is rated at 12,100 pounds. The Hybrid can also operate in generator mode to offer up to 7.2 kW of power.

When it was unveiled, the F-150 Hybrid garnered quick attention. It achieved 30 miles per gallon in the standard EPA highway rating system in its 4×2 offering.

The PowerBoost Hybrid excels in city driving, with 25 mpg city, 26 highway, 25 combined.

It’s further efficient because its range is more than 700 miles.

Facts & Figures: 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost 4×4 SuperCrew XLT pickup truck

Base Price: $45,500; Powertrain: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6; 1 Transmission: 10-speed modular hybrid automatic; 35-kilowatt electric motor, 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery; Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive and low range; Horsepower: 430; Torque: 570 lb-ft; Max Towing Capacity: 12,400 pounds; Max Payload Capacity: 1,830 pounds; EPA Fuel Economy: 24 city, 24 highway, 24 combined.

