Ford F-150 pickup truck honors never stop coming

There’s little acclaim that hasn’t been bestowed upon the Ford F-150 pickup truck. But honors keep coming.

PickupTrucks.com and its parent site Cars.com named the vehicle its Best Pickup Truck of 2021. Neither destination is surprising. But the new truck has also been named to Cars.com’s Best of 2021.

It’s the award given to any eligible new or redesigned vehicle. A pickup truck had never previously been named to the list. The honors began in 2009, and the Ford pickup truck joins a selection of SUVs, sedans and a minivan.

2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck most powerful

Criteria for “Best Of” are quality, innovation and value. The new Ford showcased exceeding innovation for 2021. For example, it has many new available features. These include a new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain that makes the truck the most powerful and most fuel-efficient F-150 ever.

The 2021 F-150 is also exceptionally versatile. Its Pro Power Onboard generator can power an entire work site. There’s an available retracting gear selector, table work surface and sleeper seats.

The bed can be optioned with an integrated workbench in the tailgate with ruler, pencil holders and cutouts for clamps.

Editors at PickupTrucks.com, which honored the truck, have purchased a new Ford, which the site describes as a $78,000 truck. The site is reporting on its first year of ownership.

