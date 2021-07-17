RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1009

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. We support a free press and believe it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. And we’ll explore where this wonderful lifestyle is heading in our ever more complex, crowded and challenging world. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

July 17, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Cover story



Readers have spoken: These campgrounds and RV parks have the best customer service

By Mike Gast

R

Ving in 2021 has felt a lot like those images you see from the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. Just substitute a few new Keystones and shiny Airstreams for the Conestoga wagons. (I had a little fun with the painting below, just to illustrate my point.)

There certainly has been a lot not to like about this year’s version of camping. Parks are crowded, reservations are tougher to find than a level picnic table, and the costs of both sites and fuel are making even the most dedicated RVers rethink their favorite lifestyle.

You’d think campground owners would be smiling ear-to-ear on their way to the bank with all of those registration fees. But life isn’t all rosy on that side of the counter, either. Staffing this summer is a challenge as campgrounds compete with everyone else for a very limited labor pool. Most owners aren’t getting any days off this summer, and stress is high.

That’s why we thought it might be time to be reminded of the good – and really great – guest service stories that are out there. Last week, we asked you to tell us about your favorite instances of “great campground service.” Nearly 100 of you took the time to tell us about park owners and staff who continuously go above and beyond to make RVing what we all dream it can be.

So, refill your coffee cup and click HERE to read a few of those uplifting tales from the road. We’ve named the campgrounds and included links to specific parks where we could.

Stories in tomorrow's newsletter

• Invest in the RV industry? Two news breakouts from this week

• Camping World expanding into water sports supplies

• Canadian campers are itching for their first trips of the season

• Bob Tiffin’s grandson is now president of Tiffin

And all the latest news that affects RVers.

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Stolen RV Report • Latest RV recalls • AARP Scam Report • Reader survey • and much more…

Who publishes 700+ RV newsletters a year? Only us!



Listen to the RVtravel.com podcast

In this week’s episode #16: Helping others, helping himself, and helping the film “Nomadland” win three Academy Awards … just three of the challenges Bob Wells has met. Learning the lessons he’s learned could help you on this week’s RVtravel podcast. This and more in our latest episode.

Click to listen on RVtravel.com

Also available on Spotify • Podbean • Amazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM • Listen Notes • iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Last week's Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• What you need to know about first aid for burns

• The 7 C’s of Camping and RVing

• 5 unique uses for elastic hair ties in an RV

• Are quick-release hose connectors worth having? Oh, yeah!

• Let gravity help you dump your black tank. Don’t follow these examples.

2nd edition now available!

New free directory lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 105-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model they make. 32 pages of new information were added, including better ways to search quickly for details on particular models.“RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK Travel Trailer. He writes, “This is a fairly large but really quite well-equipped trailer and is certainly not a floor plan that I’ve seen before.” Read more and see what makes this floor plan so special.

Last week's reviews:

• 2022 Holiday Rambler Nautica 34RX diesel pusher

• 2021 Cherokee Arctic Wolf 3990SUITE Fifth Wheel

• Palomino Backpack SS-1251 Pop-top Truck Camper

• Thor Sanctuary 19P 4X4 Class B Van

• 2021 Safari Condo Alto F2114 Travel Trailer

Do-it-yourself inverter repair – Important to know

If you’re away from shore power, having a power inverter goes a long way to making life better. But if your inverter takes a vacation while you’re on vacation, life can get tough. Can you do your own inverter repair? In some cases, the diagnosis and treatment is easy for the competent do-it-yourselfer. Follow these easy steps and keep this article handy!

I went to the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally. There wasn’t a display RV in sight

By Nanci Dixon

I was really looking forward to seeing the newest decked-out motorhomes at the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally in Amana, Iowa, a few weeks ago. At today’s sky-high prices, I wasn’t looking to buy, but I was looking forward to window shopping. There wasn’t a single motorhome on display at the Tiffin Rally. Even Bob Tiffin, who founded Tiffin Motorhomes in 1972, didn’t get one! He said this was the first year he did not have a show motorhome to meet people in. Instead, he got a tent and a plastic chair. Why no motorhomes? Find out here.

This RVer forgot to unplug the electric cord and drove away. A reminder for all RVers

By Kate Doherty

One motorhome owner began driving away while the electric cord was still plugged into the park’s electrical pedestal. It damaged the bay door hinge and destroyed his electrical bay. At this writing, it was not determined if the park’s electrical pedestal sustained damage. Forgetful? Perhaps. “It happens” is the famous saying from the Forrest Gump movie that morphed and remains prevalent in our lingo today. Mishaps occur. Continue reading this important reminder.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• RVer mistakes gas station fuel tank for dump station

• Monster truck and RV combo takes off-roading RVing to extreme

• Birds build nest on RV. RVers must stay put or face jail or $15,000 fine

• Will Irish Spring soap repel rodents from your RV?

Reader Poll

Do you use special RV toilet paper or a standard brand from the supermarket?

The most popular poll in this past week's RV Daily Tips newsletters:

What cell phone provider do you have? See what the most popular provider with RVers is here.

Of all the black tank treatments we’ve tried, this is the one that works!

Writer Kate Doherty and her husband have tried every black tank treatment on the market – none of them met their standards until they met Doctor Poop, who introduced them to TankTechsRx. Read all about this amazing black-tank-life-changing product here, and be sure to try it out for yourself.

Brain Teaser

What has one head, one foot and four legs?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Alibaba’s blank canvas DIY motorhome. It’s weird, all right!

There is a lot of noise in the RV space about the future of RVs. And there are more than a few speculative types who believe the future is electric. So who’s going to be the first to market an electric RV: Thor? Forest River? Winnebago? Nope. Find out about it here.

The “other Grand Canyons” are worth a stop too. Check these out

By Gail Marsh

While researching for an extended trip we hope to take in 2023, I Googled “Grand Canyon.” I’d hoped to find information about the Grand Canyon in Arizona. (The only Grand Canyon I thought existed!) Imagine my surprise when I found a map of the U.S. dotted with more Grand Canyons than I could count! Continue reading. Have you been to any of the “other Grand Canyons”?

Don’t swelter in your RV this summer!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two air conditioners (with 2 SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Build your own pop-up VW camper with 2,207 pieces!

By Tony Barthel

I have always been enamored with RVs for some reason. While other kids would go to the fair and ride the rides or see the animals, I was that annoying kid who would go over to where the RVs were and go through every single one of them. … So while my wife and I are shopping for our next real travel trailer, it’s likely that our next RV is going to be a VW Type 2 Transporter pop-top camper. Read more to find out just what kind Tony is talking about.

Birds aren’t real – They’re government drones used for spying!

By Gail Marsh

OK, I’ll admit that I don’t spend a lot of time reading about conspiracy theories, but usually I’ve at least heard about them. My more-informed son says that this topic – that birds aren’t real, they’re government drones – has been debated since 2017! And I’m just now hearing about it?! … Read more about this interesting theory here, then tell us what you think about it.

Road Trips

For baseball and history fans, this museum is not to be missed

By Chris Epting

If you’re on the road in the Denver area this summer and you love baseball history, there is but one place to visit: the National Ballpark Museum. Located a short toss (one block) from Coors Field, the museum is dedicated to the long-gone “green cathedrals” where much of baseball’s lore and myth was written. The museum prides itself in one-of-a-kind treasures. Continue reading. (This museum hits a home run!)

Is this your RV?

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• New insurance product may be a game changer for RVers



PLUS:

• About 20 years ago, Chevrolet made a wacky pickup truck. It’s gone.

• Building an RV park: We had our Grand Opening!

• Are campground early check-in fees a new trend? It seems so…

• Will a DEF head problem ruin your trip?

• Tornado rips through Georgia RV park. RVs destroyed, 13 people treated for injuries

• RVelectricity: Cause of 30-amp twist-lock failure

• RV Tire Safety: Should you use the inflation that is listed on the tire sidewall?

• That’s just not true! 13 common myths about RVing

• Let gravity help you dump your black tank. Don’t follow these examples.

• For many RVers, COVID-19 led to an early retirement

• Airplane lovers, you’ll love this! Half RV, half DC-3 plane = one RVer’s dream

Resources

Current Wildfire Report. (Includes map and details of fires!)

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

RVelectricity By Mike Sokol

Do you always need to use a generator bonding plug?

Nearly 10 years ago I designed and promoted the simple generator neutral-ground bonding plug. It allowed you to use an inverter generator to power your RV though an EMS/Advanced Surge Protector. Otherwise, it would report that the generator had an open ground and refuse to power your RV. Now, this was such a simple idea that I thought everyone should already know about it, so I never patented it or licensed it to manufacturers. But now it’s available for sale by a number of manufacturers, or you can even make your own. Continue reading and please participate in the survey.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Quick tip to help prevent air conditioner breaker tripping

With RV air conditioners tripping circuit breakers like crazy with record-breaking heat recently, I’m getting a constant stream of emails and Facebook comments asking what can be done about it. So here’s a tip from our friends at SoftStartRV that can help, and it won’t cost you a dime. (Thanks, Danny, for the tip!) Here’s the tip.

Our top 5 best-selling products this month:

• Bureau of Land Management Camping: Directory of 1,142 Camping Areas in 11 States

• Nature’s Willow Bug Bite Balm, Natural Insect Bite, Pain & Itch Relief

• RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks: Guide to 644 Campgrounds at 210 Lakes in 34 States

• Southwire Company Neutral-Ground Bonding Plug

• TankTechsRx – RV Holding Tank Treatment & Cleaner

RV Tire Safety

Airless tires – Reality? Or just a pipe dream for RV owners?

By Roger Marble

A friend recently sent me a copy of an article from the Akron, Ohio, daily paper The Beacon Journal. I am in Colorado, ending a 3-week-long working (giving tire seminars) trip. My wife and I were also celebrating our 37th anniversary on a sightseeing vacation. So I missed the article on “airless” tires. Wait! What do they mean “airless”? Could we soon be absolved of needing TPMS in our wheels? What will I write about if I can’t keep complaining about people not using the proper inflation? Continue reading.

The Digital RVer

How to ask Google Maps, “Where are you taking me?”

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

We use Google Maps to navigate all of the time. Sometimes I need to remind myself exactly where it is navigating to. If you don’t know this trick, you need to stop navigating and back out to see what you entered for a destination, then start navigating again. The trick? Find out here.

Recipe of the Day

Loaded Potatoes Grill Style

by Kyle Fugate from Newburgh, IN

Great technique, great flavor! When it’s too hot to turn on the oven or if you’re camping by the campfire, this side dish is perfect. These grilled loaded baked potatoes are a can’t-miss with family members of all ages. They have all the great flavors of a loaded baked potato but less fuss to make.

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Finnegan (Finn) is the newest addition to our RVing gear! Just 11 weeks old at the time of this writing, Australian Shepherd Finn has already discovered that the floor next to Dad’s feet in our Newmar motorhome is a nice and warm place to ride! He’s looking forward to many years of adventures as we explore these great United States!” —William Langton

Pets featured in this past week's RV Daily Tips:

• Otis • Armani • Grizzly • Annie & Jake • Peekaboo

Wow! Prevent costly mistakes with these RVminders

Check out these RVminders and easily prevent costly mistakes! These bands wrap around your steering wheel and remind you to check things before you drive away. Never leave the steps or ladder down again. Antenna or satellite down? Slide locks in place? Doors, vents and windows closed? Compartment locks locked? Hookups disconnected? These are so easy to use they should be in every RV! Check ’em out.

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

The painting of George Washington that was used for the one dollar bill was never finished. Artist Gilbert Stuart first painted George Washington in 1795. The painting was so successful that George’s wife, Martha, wanted a portrait for herself. Once he began painting, Stuart did not wish to part with the painting so he left it unfinished so he could refer to it when reproducing.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

mattress. “In medieval times Arabs often slept on plush cushions thrown on the floor. The Arabic word matrah, “the place where something is thrown,” came to mean a cushion or mat in Arabic and eventually passed into English as materas, the ancestor of our word mattress, when the Crusaders brought this custom of sleeping on cushions home to Europe.

Laugh of the Week

The military has a long, proud tradition of pranking recruits. Here are some favorites from :

• Instructed a private in the mess hall to look for left-handed spatulas

• Sent a recruit to medical-supplies office in search of fallopian tubes

• Had a new guy conduct a “boom test” on a howitzer by yelling “Boom!” down the tube in order to “calibrate” it

• Ordered a private to bring back a five-gallon can of dehydrated water (in fact, the sergeant just wanted an empty water can)

Leave with a song from the past

Doris Day’s classic “Whatever Will Be, Will Be” (“Que Sera, Sera”) from 1956 is sure to get stuck in your head.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

