Forest River motorhome recall: Hitch ball could detach

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2020 Georgetown and FR3 motorhomes. The trailer hitch bolts may not have been properly tightened, which can cause the hitch to detach from the chassis.
If the motorhome is towing a trailer or vehicle, the hitch detaching from the motorhome can increase the risk of a crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will properly torque the bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-296-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-1119.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
