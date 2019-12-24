RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1239

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

NO NEWSLETTER TOMORROW

We will not have an issue of this newsletter tomorrow (Christmas). I know, I know. We’ll miss you, too. (Be sure to watch the video below: “Pets read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.'” We bet it will make you smile.)



Today’s thought

“This is my wish for you: peace of mind, prosperity through the year, happiness that multiplies, health for you and yours, fun around every corner, energy to chase your dreams, joy to fill your holidays!” —David Dellinger



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Christmas Eve! It’s also National Eggnog Day!

Tip of the Day

A safety tip on “aging” tires

Sharon Brown, one of our faithful readers, said she owes much of what she’s learned about RVing to attending training sessions at RV shows and reading newsletters like ours (shameless promotion!). She shares this thought about tires: “I would NEVER keep tires more than five years. Actually, I have become a nerd and if the tires are over four-and-a-half years they get dumped. Even if the camper is new and was sitting in the lot, as mine was, the tires still may need to be replaced. I was shocked to read in a forum that was discussing what the best tires are for a travel trailer. A gentleman, obviously not too informed, said that he had the best tires and they have lasted over 20 years. Wow, what was he smoking??” Amen, Sharon!

See more through your RV window awnings

RV window awnings typically have two positions – deployed or stowed. When the window awning is deployed it can cut your viewing area in half. But half the fun of RVing is the scenery, isn’t it? Here’s a swift trick to solve the problem.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Keep your ceiling light covers in place



RV fluorescent ceiling light covers often pop off on bumpy roads. Get out your tube of acrylic or silicone sealant and put a dot on each end and in the middle of both sides of the jumpy covers. Let the goop dry, then reinstall the shade. The dried goop should provide enough friction to keep things in place.

Protect your RV “pigtail”

Random RV Thought

When selecting a campsite in a campground with a looped layout, select a site on the inside of curve in the road so headlights of passing vehicles will not beam at you at night.

Website of the day

The best Christmas cookie recipes!

If you haven’t baked cookies for Santa yet, you still have time! Here are 78 of the best Christmas cookie recipes. Hey, forget Santa. Make them for yourself!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 24 percent keep their valuables in a safe inside their RV.

• In a month-long period, 19 percent will have a campfire at least one night.

• 38 percent call their spouse/partner “Honey.”

Trivia

If you were to eat Christmas dinner in Japan, you’d most likely be eating KFC chicken (3.6 million families do!). Since 1974, KFC has been promoting its chicken as a Christmas meal, with the slogan “Kentucky for Christmas.” Long lines form outside the restaurants for people waiting to get their traditional KFC chicken dinner.

If Santa were to visit every house on Christmas Eve, how fast would he have to travel? You’d know if you read yesterday’s issue!

Leave here with a laugh

(Highly recommended by Diane. Thanks for finding this, Emily!)

