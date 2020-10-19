Forest River motorhomes recalled for bunk failure danger

0

Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bunk motor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at Sportscoach 1-574-825-8212 or Georgetown 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1237.

Owners of the vehicles may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *
While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent recalls by clicking here.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments