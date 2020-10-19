Forest River motorhomes recalled for bunk failure danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Georgetown motorhomes. The P2K Bunk Bed System motor may fail, causing the bunk to fall from the stowed position.
If the motor fails, the bunk may fall while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bunk motor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at Sportscoach 1-574-825-8212 or Georgetown 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1237.
Owners of the vehicles may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
