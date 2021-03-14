Forest River recall: Some furnaces can leak exhaust into living area

A misaligned furnace flue can allow furnace exhaust to leak into the living space, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will secure the furnace and align the flue, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 14, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-296-7700. Forest River’s number for this recall is 15-1302.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

