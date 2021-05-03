Forest River recalls some Coachmen Catalina trailers

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 2021 Coachmen Catalina travel trailers. A wire with the incorrect gauge was routed from the battery and may melt.

A melted wire could cause a short, increasing the risk of a fire that could result in an injury. Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by June 2, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8657. Forest River’s number for this recall is 203-1327. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

