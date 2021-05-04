Is traveling to Alaska with your RV on your bucket list?

A couple of weeks ago we asked our readers, “Tell us: What is your dream RV trip?” Can you guess what the number one location was? If you guessed Alaska, you’re right!

Has Alaska always been on your bucket list as an RV destination, or was it a recent interest in the beautiful state that sparked your wanderlust? Do you want to make the drive through Canada in your RV and drive the Alaska Highway, or do you want to fly (or cruise) to Alaska then rent an RV once you’re there? Please feel free to answer in the comments below the poll. Thanks!