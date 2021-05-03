RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 3, 2021

Issue 1591

Today’s thought

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding.” ―Bill Bullard

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Play Outside Day!

On this day in history: 1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

Tip of the Day

Blowing in the wind: 7 truckers’ tips for safe driving

By Nanci Dixon

Several interstates are notorious for wind, particularly in the spring and fall. I-40, I-10, and I-8 have all sidelined us at one time or another. I-40 near Winslow and Flagstaff, Arizona, periodically report semi-trucks that have literally blown over along the interstate. So if trucks have a hard time in the wind, what about RVs? What do the truckers do to stay safe while the wind blows? Find out and learn 7 helpful tips to stay safe.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Northwood Desert Fox 27FS Toy Hauler. Tony writes, “Overall, I think that Northwood has done a great job with this rig and made an interior that is a cut above in the toy hauler world.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• Hélio HE3 Series Mini Travel Trailer

• Living Vehicle

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Don’t plug a 20-amp cord into a 50-amp outlet!

Dear Mike,

I’ve got a cargo van camper conversion. I just need to plug into a 15- or 20-amp 120-volt socket with my extension cord. Can I use the first adapter to connect to 30-amp and/or connect both adapters in line to plug into a 50-amp socket? Thanks. —Jim

Professional photographer says this is the best tripod for RVers

Writer Nanci Dixon was once a professional photographer and has used every type of photography equipment out there. This is the tripod she uses and says is the best for RVers. It’s lightweight, it collapses, and it can be used with a phone or big DSLR camera. Learn more here or buy one for yourself.

Winnebago’s amazing flying motorhomes

STORY AND VIDEO: In 1976, Orlando Helicopter Airways in cooperation with Winnebago Industries marketed the Winnebago Heli-home, built on a Sikorsky S-55 or S-58 helicopter. Gas-powered, these helicopters were well-suited to become the flying carpets for the RV set, even though few could afford the $300,000 price tag. Learn more.

Reader poll

In the last 20 years have you visited a California redwood grove?

Quick Tip

Clean up those RV power cord contacts

Readers may have heard a bit of back-and-forth about how to clean the brass contacts on your shore power cord connector. Please DON’T follow the suggestion made by one RV park that handed out a strip of coarse emery cloth to each guest, telling them to use it to clean up their contacts. Reader “D ‘n C” suggests something a little kinder, like a Scotch Brite pad. Resident electric specialist Mike Sokol adds: “For gold contacts on circuit boards we use pencil erasers. And I’ve used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser blocks for cleanup chores when I want to remove the crud, but not the metal beneath it. When you do need to resurface the metal, then 400-grit sandpaper is what I use.” Read a tutorial on this topic from Mike here.

Website of the day

The oldest restaurant in your state that you have to visit

These historic restaurants look so fun (not to mention yummy!). See which one is in your state (or the state you’re currently in) and make a trip for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Recipe of the Day

Breakfast Lasagna

by Lynn Zak from Pittsburgh, PA

Do you want something special for breakfast but don’t want to spend the entire morning making it? This breakfast lasagna will quickly become a weekend request from your family. We can see why it has become a favorite of Lynn’s family. It’s sweet and creamy with fresh flavor from the strawberries and blueberries. But, customize the berries based on what you like. A delicious and sweet breakfast treat.

Roadside Emergency Assistant Kit – Every RVer must have one!

This 110-piece Roadside Emergency Assistance Kit should be a requirement to have for all RVers. The kit is for cars and RVs, so you’ll always be safe. The kit includes a 64-piece First Aid Kit, Heavy Duty Jumper Cables, Heavy Duty Tow Strap, Emergency Blanket, 11-In-1 Multi-Tool, Flash Light, Bungee cords, Magnesium Fire Starter, Roadside Warning Sign, Roadside Emergency Tools and much more. Learn more or order (seriously!).

Trivia

You can visit the Grand Canyon via Google Street View. Seriously. Click here and take yourself on a hike down the trail.

The easiest RV security system

This 2-pack window and door security alarm is a simple, cost-effective security solution to protect you against invasions thanks to the 120-decibel alarms, loud enough to make an intruder think twice. The alarm is easy to use, no matter what your technological skills may be. Attach the alarms with double-sided tape, no wires required! Perfect for the RV! Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Billy the Beagle loves to travel in his RV and he can’t wait to take in all the new smells he’ll encounter!” —Andre Picard

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the guy who burnt his house down by cooking a Hawaiian pizza? He should have cooked it at aloha temperature…

