Keystone recalls some 2017-2021 5th wheels: frame rails could buckle

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Keystone Cougar 368MBI fifth wheel trailers. The frame rails do not have enough cross support, which could cause them to buckle under certain side-load stress conditions. The potential number of trailers affected is 1,990.

A buckled frame rail can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will add cross braces between each spring hanger and an outrigger between the tires on the off-door side of the vehicle, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

