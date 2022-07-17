Marcus Lemonis to co-star in movie about Jeff Bezos

Camping World and Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis has taken a break from his role as a corporate leader to star in a new movie “Bezos”, which documents Jeff Bezos’ founding days of Amazon and is the first movie made about Amazon’s beginnings. It’s Lemonis’ debut role in a motion picture.

The movie is produced by Alberto de la Cruz and Armando Gutierrez from Spanglish Media, starring Marcus Lemonis, star of the hit CNBC Series “The Profit”, and tech entrepreneur. Lemonis plays the role of David Shaw, the hedge fund manager and boss of Jeff Bezos before he quit his job to launch Amazon.

“This is the never-been-told story on screen of how Jeff Bezos and Amazon got its start, and its founder’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Lemonis. “As a lifelong investor and entrepreneur, I can identify with Bezos’ journey and relentless pursuit of excellence to revolutionize commerce, and we look forward to sharing this movie with audiences worldwide.”

Jeff Bezos is played by Armando Gutierrez, the well-known producer and star of the hit movies “The Little Mermaid”, “Walt Before Mickey”, “Anastasia”, and other notable titles. Jeff Bezos’ conflicted first employee, Shel Kaphan, is played by Nick Friedman, best known for various reality TV appearances, including the first episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and, most recently, “Undercover Boss”.

Based on a book

The film is based on the young readers’ book “Zero to Hero“, the story of Jeff Bezos by Tashena Ebanks. The story follows Bezos, a 31-year-old hedge fund manager, who quits his job and borrows money from his dad to move himself and his wife, Mackenzie, across the country to launch his dream of creating the world’s largest online bookstore. In a dilapidated garage and with two hard-working techies, Bezos struggles to attract investors and finds himself challenged by the CEO of the largest retail bookstore, Barnes & Noble.

“When I read the script, I had to make this movie,” added Gutierrez. “After creating the biopic about Walt Disney, I felt compelled to continue creating movies about entrepreneurial stories that inspire and inform. Jeff Bezos is the richest man globally, so naturally, people are drawn to knowing the nitty-gritty behind his success. The humble beginnings of operating out of a garage to creating that first step of launching a website is a story that hasn’t been told on-screen.”

Other notable actors appearing in the movie include Grammy-Award Winner Emilio Estefan as Bezos’ Dad Miguel Bezos; Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: The Legendary Adventures”) as Leonard Reggio, the Bezos antagonist / CEO of Barnes & Noble; Jevon White (“Thunder Force” and “Startup”) as Nico Lovejoy, the remaining original employee of Amazon; Alex Mitchell (“An American Murder Mystery”) as Mackenzie; and Sasha Andreev (“Phasma Ex Machina”) as Amazon’s second employee, Paul Davis.

The movie has not yet signed with a streaming platform, but the producers are anticipating strong interest from digital platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, among others.

