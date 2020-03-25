RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1304

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Tip of the Day

Dealing with dust storms on the RV road

By Jim Twamley

My grandfather told me about the Dust Bowl days when lack of soil conservation combined with a severe drought caused half of Texas, Oklahoma, and much of the Midwest to blow away. It wasn’t uncommon to see massive clouds of dust blowing across the land. The famous American journalist Ernie Pyle reported on these storms and how they enveloped everything, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to see more than a few feet in any direction. Continue reading.

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV so check it out here.

RV Mods: Upholstery foam sagging? Give it the bum’s rush!

One area where RV manufacturers save on a few bucks is in the quality of foam rubber in cushions. After a few years, you might want to replace the foam. This doesn’t necessarily require hiring an upholstery professional — in many cases, you can do it for less yourself! Learn how here. Your tush (and your pocketbook) will thank you.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

Quick Tip

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Random RV Thought

Always keep a few hard-boiled eggs in the fridge. They’re good for a quick snack — lots of protein.

If you don’t have a first-aid kit, now is the time to buy one. Don’t be without one in your home or RV!

Website of the day

Bon Appetit’s best comfort food recipes

We could all use a little comfort right now. Here is Bon Appetit’s list of their best comfort food recipes. Trust us, you’ll need a napkin to wipe up all the drool.

Trivia

If you’re out of toilet paper, head to Green Bay, Washington (or don’t…please). Green Bay is known as the toilet paper capital of the world because the first “splinter-free” toilet paper was produced there in the early 1900s. By 1920, the mill was the world’s largest producer of bath tissue.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Leave here with a laugh

A health tip from George Bliss, especially as we’re sheltering in place:

As seniors we need to exercise more. I started with a 5-pound potato sack in each hand, extended my arms to the side and did 10 lifts. Next I went to 10-pound potato sacks, then 20 pound, then 30 pound. After one week of doing this I put a potato in each of the sacks. —Thanks, George!

