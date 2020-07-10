Forest River recalls some 2021 trailers for fridge fire hazard

A voltage overload may cause electrical damage and may increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy
The remedy is still under development. This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119 Option 2, or Dometic customer service at 1-888-943-4905. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1189.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

