Forest River recalls trailers for cooktop issue

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The flame on the cooktop may become inverted, due to the cooktop not being isolated from the furnace return air.
An inverted flame can increase the risk of a fire.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will add sealant to the gaps in the paneling that are allowing the return air from the furnace to cause the inverted flame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-534-3167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 72-1232.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
