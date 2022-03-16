Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Forest River recalls trailers that could separate when being towed

By Chuck Woodbury
Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 East to West Della Terra, Silver Lake, Vibe, and XLR Boost Toy Hauler trailers. The coupler was improperly welded, which may cause the trailer to separate from the tow vehicle.

A trailer that separates accidentally from a tow vehicle is not a good thing (obviously) and can increase the risk of a crash and injury (or worse), making this recall a priority for owners affected.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the coupler as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 20. Owners may contact the following customer service numbers: Forest River 1-574-825-4995; East to West Della Terra and Silver Lake 1-574-264-6664; Vibe 1-574-296-2084; and XLR 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1488.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).


##RVT1044b

