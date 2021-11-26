Forest River fifth wheels recalled. Outside light incorrectly installed

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Impression Fifth Wheel trailers. The center identification light on the rear of the vehicle was incorrectly installed at a higher position than the other lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Incorrectly installed rear lights may reduce visibility of the vehicle for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 29, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service phone number 1-574-296-2084. Forest River’s number for this recall is 83-1441.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1028b