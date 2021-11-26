Friday, November 26, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

What is your favorite book?

By RV Travel
0

Here at RVtravel.com, we’re big readers. We love reading, and we love learning about new books!

As RVers, we have a lot of time to read. We listen to audiobooks as we drive, we read under our cozy blankets as the rain pitter-patters on the roof at night, and boy, reading with ever-changing beautiful views from our camp chairs… what could be better?

Do you have an all-time favorite book (or two or three?) We’d like to know! Please fill out the form below (include a photo or link of/to the book if you can!) or tell us about the book in the comments. We’re excited to add some new ones to our lists and we’ll share your favorites with other readers later on.

Thanks, and happy reading!

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVT1028

Previous articleForest River fifth wheels recalled. Outside light incorrectly installed

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.