RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 26, 2021

Issue 1740

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“You do not write your life with words… You write it with actions. What you think is not important. It is only important what you do.” ―Patrick Ness

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Black Friday, sure, but it’s also Buy Nothing Day! And, for those of you who still have some turkey stuck in your teeth, it’s also National Flossing Day!

On this day in history: 1863 – United States President Abraham Lincoln proclaims November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November.

Tip of the Day

A reason to boondock: The value of personal space

By Bob (Boondockbob) Difley

There are two primary motivations why RVers boondock. Possibly a third. One is financial. With campground fees reaching into the vicinity of motel prices, staying every night in a private campground can take big chunks out of your budget month after month. While most boondocking is free, except for the lower fees paid at primitive dry-camping campgrounds like the Forest Service or BLM, even a few nights spent boondocking can seriously reduce your total campground expense.

The second reason for boondocking is personal space. We RVers are a diverse bunch, with many of us preferring the camaraderie of campgrounds, with lots of RVing neighbors, a social club house gathering place, planned activities, swimming pools, and all the other pleasurable amenities of RV resorts. I, too, enjoy this lifestyle from time to time.

Then there are others who prefer a more natural setting, away from the hubbub of campground activity, vehicular traffic, security lights and neighbors, preferring the wide-open spaces and long views of much of the southwestern deserts, or the nesty spaces carved out of pine forests beside a mountain stream. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the updated Keystone Outback 328RL. As he reports, “Fifth wheel or travel trailer? Fifth wheel or travel trailer? That’s a choice a number of people are making, so it’s no surprise the Keystone Outback 328RL is the most popular trailer in the company’s line. In many ways it’s kind of like a flat fifth wheel. In fact, we’ve looked at it in the past, but Keystone’s made enough changes to the model that it bears a new visit.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Atia RV GU147? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 26, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Fred Cwynar of Punta Gorda, Florida, Terri/Claud Hugley of Elbert, Colorado, and Daniel Carter of Martinez, California.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why is my refrigerator freezing the food?

Hi, Dave,

I have a 2020 Fox Mountain by Northwood. The fridge in this rig is a Norcold N10LX. Today the fridge was so cold on its lowest setting the eggs froze and split. I called the dealer. The dealer questioned me on the placement of the thermistor on the fins above the moisture pickup tray. The thermistor had never been moved from the 10th fin from the right and was making proper contact with no corrosion. He suggested I move it to the 5th fin from the right side. Does this really make any difference? Would it make more sense that the thermistor might be faulty? I did have to replace the thermistor in our previous trailer’s fridge after one year. Any other suggestions or tips? Thanks. —Andrew

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does RV water heater work on LP but not on 120 volt?



Important warning! Bad RV door part can lock your loved ones in the RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve been RVing for nearly 35 years and we still fall into the “Learn something new every day” category. Sometimes it’s nearly an embarrassment to recognize how little you know. We’re sharing a “new thing” for us, and maybe it’ll be new for you. This “new to us” may spare you a bit of humbling, or it could actually spare a life. … Learn how Russ accidentally locked Tiña in their RV (which could have been a disaster), and how an astute reader alerted them to a recall on the defective product. Read more.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• Turned down when you want propane? For some RVers, it’s happening

• Proposed Outdoor Recreation Act would benefit many, including RVers

• Part two: RV parks and big money investors – Are they building trailer courts or RV parks?

• Worker shortage taking toll on campgrounds and site fees

Reader poll

Do you mostly brush your teeth with a standard or electric toothbrush?

Show us those pearly whites and click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

What if we told you with this you’d never spill a drink again? Well, we don’t know that that’s entirely true… but maybe!!

Quick Tip

TPMS valve stem tip

William M. reminds folks with tire pressure monitoring systems of this important fact: If you are using a TPMS that attaches to the valve stem, always replace the stems with all metal ones. The extra albeit small weight is enough to work a rubber stem to the point that it can break off or start leaking. —Thanks, William!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Karen Bates

Vanleigh Vilano 2018

“This is our first 5th wheel and we love it! We purchased it gently used last year and have thoroughly enjoyed every minute we get to spend traveling. It is just under 35 feet and tows like a dream with our GMC 3500. The kitchen is my favorite because it’s very spacious and bright with solid wood cabinets, plenty of storage, a residential refrigerator, and a convection microwave. In the bedroom, we have the queen bed option and the closet is the best! If we were to upgrade to something larger, we would definitely stay with the Vanleigh line! Their customer service is outstanding and the quality and workmanship is the best as far as we are concerned. It has been a joy owning this rig! We are planning a month-long trip next year and cannot wait to experience all the beauty this country has to offer in our beautiful Vilano!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

It’s Black Friday and EVERYTHING (well, almost everything) is on sale. Save TONS of money today. Click here.

Website of the day

25 Genius Ways to Use Up All Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

This fabulous list from delish includes things like fried mashed potato balls, turkey noodle soup, mashed potato waffles, cranberry meatballs, leftover lasagna and much more. You’ll be hungry all over again (we think…).

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Tijuana Caesar Salad

by Kathy Basik from Ft. Myers, FL

Light, fresh and crispy… just the way a Caesar salad should be! We loved the addition of the crunchy tortilla strips. They’re a delicious alternative to traditional croutons and add tons of flavor and texture. Jicama and red bell pepper also add a nice crunch and sweetness. The lemon in the Caesar dressing adds a wonderful zing to this salad.

If it’s time for a Thanksgiving detox, start with this yummy salad. Get the recipe.

Trivia

TABASCO® Sauce was first produced in 1868 and was bottled in discarded cologne bottles. Producer Edmund Mcllhenny gifted his first bottles to family and friends and claimed that the smell from the cologne bottle kept the user from shaking out too much of the spicy sauce at once. [We can’t verify that statement.] Once he began selling his sauce to the public, he ordered thousands of new bottles from a company in New Orleans that made the same bottles for cologne companies. To this day, Tabasco bottles are still modeled after these same cologne bottles and more than 700,000 are filled in the Avery Island, Louisiana, factory each day.

*How many calories are consumed by the average American at Thanksgiving dinner? 2,700? 4,500? 7,000? You might not want to know, but if you do, the answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

15 camping games and puzzles that make the perfect gift!

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list this year? Face it! The kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be rather tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Check out these 15 games and puzzles that will be a blast for everyone!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Shorty. We rescued him from an abusive situation at 5 weeks. He weighed less than 1 lb. He is now 6 lbs. and is two yrs. old. As you can see he is the boss. Great traveling companion and runs the rig.” —David Needham

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Today I learned that you can use disposable masks to brew espresso. That’s because they’re coughy filters!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.