RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Issue 1712

Today’s thought

“Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.” ―Isaac Asimov

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Seafood Bisque Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – John Jay is sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States.

Tip of the Day

What to do about a sticky slideout

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Lately my larger slideout really moans and has a hard time retracting. Sometimes my wife and I are pulling on the slider’s walls the best we can or pushing to get it out perfectly straight. It’s scary to the point I panic on whether the slide will complete its retraction. Taking in the larger slide seems better than if we pull in the small slide first. Better weight distribution, I think. In case the slide doesn’t come in one of these days, what can we do? A manual ratchet somewhere? Should I have my mechanic adjust something or lube something? —Ken

Read Chris’ advice.

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the Cercle Touring Bike. He writes, “The idea, according to its inventor, was to come up with a bicycle that could also incorporate overnight accommodations.” This thing is pretty neat – check it out.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why did the lithium battery explode and flame up?

Dear Dave,

On a camping trip, our neighbors had a lithium battery that exploded and flamed up. I tried to put it out with my fire extinguisher. It helped, but I read later that you need to use water and special blanket, or a class D extinguisher. In your opinion, how safe are lithium batteries, and what precautions should one take with them? Thanks. —Les

Read Dave’s response.

Safety device helps prevent RV refrigerator fires

When an RV fire traces back to the refrigerator compartment, it tends to make RVers a little uneasy. After all, the thought of your rig going up in smoke while all you’ve done is tried to keep your chitlins chilled can be a real nightmare-producer. Enter Fridge Defend, billed as “A new pinnacle of development for an RV refrigerator safety,” with an updated refrigerator safety control. Learn more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Storing big cooking pots

If you occasionally need a large pot (such as a Dutch oven or stock pot), store it in one of the outside compartments, underneath. Typically, there isn’t room inside to conveniently store large pots, but you do need one on occasion. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

RV hacks on YouTube

This isn’t so much a website… but have you ever searched “RV hacks” on YouTube? Well, if you do, this is the page that comes up. You’ll learn A LOT of neat stuff in these videos.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent of our readers are just getting started RVing and know very little about general RV knowledge.

• At the time of the survey, 32 percent were currently in their RV (64 percent were in a sticks and bricks home).

• 20 percent have had to walk at least one mile for help after a vehicle breakdown, and 13 percent have had to walk more than one mile! Yikes!

Recipe of the Day

Game Day Fire Cracker Shrimp

by Carol White from Fort Lauderdale, FL

These fried shrimp are BIG on flavor! Frying them in coconut oil adds a hint of sweetness to these light and crispy shrimp. Tossing the shrimp in a sweet chili sauce gives them a kick of spicy and sweet flavor. An easy game day snack for your next football party.

We’re going to have to try these – they sound delicious! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Today, “freelancer” refers to a person who works on their own terms and completes contract work for one, or multiple, companies. The original freelancers weren’t writers, though. In the early 1800s, the term referred to medieval mercenaries, “free lances.” They were soldiers free of commitment to a particular country and instead worked for whoever offered the best pay.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maggie Mae was our 17-year-old Blue Point Mitted Ragdoll who enjoyed traveling over 10K miles with us in our motorhome. She was definitely the queen of the coach. Unfortunately, on a trip to the Oregon Coast in 2019, she became ill and crossed the Rainbow Bridge when we returned home. Fast forward to 2021 and we now have a new travel companion and bundle of joy, Bella Mae, who has stolen our hearts. We picked Bella up from a private Ragdoll breeder in San Diego and are looking forward to many more happy miles with our new bundle of energy and joy!” —Gregory & Carol Brott

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

Last week I was approached by a wizard who needed help with some writing. He wanted me to proofread one of his scrolls. Actually, it was more of a spell check…

