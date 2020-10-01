Forge 15 debut means grilling where no one has grilled before

By James Raia

Startup company HitchFire has introduced the Forge 15. It’s a hitch-mounted grill touted as “grilling where no one has grilled before.”

A swing-away truck grill, the Forge 15 features a powder-coated steel body built atop a tubular frame. It attaches to standard 2-inch receivers. The swing-away function makes for more comfortable grilling. It sets up to 90- and 180-degree angles.

The grill has 355 square inches of cooking surface over top dual 7,500-BTU propane burners. It’s designed to serve up to 10 people and can fit 14 burgers at once. It runs on 16-oz propane bottles.

HitchFire hopes surfers, bikers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy accessible grilling.

It’s built to travel rugged backroads smoothly. The grill ensures wheel-based travelers can begin cooking as soon as they arrive.

HitchFire’s grill moves the bulk and mess of the grill out of the truck or SUV bed. More space is available for other gear. Starting to grill is also easier.

The grill removes easily for table use. The grill’s two side worktops fold out to provide prep or storage space. The worktops fold under the lid during travel. Chefs can also place the grill on a table.

The Forge 15 ($449) will be shipped beginning in mid-October.

