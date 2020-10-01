Ford showcases towing dominance in 2021 truck lineup

By James Raia

Lightweight trucks already reign in the automotive industry. But increased interest in RVs has further boosted competition among truck makers. Bigger towing and payload capacities are an integral part of the rivalry among top sellers, and Ford has taken a sizable lead for 2021.

The new Ford F-150 is available in six engine configurations. It’s now rated with a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds when equipped with Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost, or turbocharged, V6, and the automaker’s Max Trailer Tow Package. It’s 800 pounds more than the 2020 model.

The flagship 3.5-liter offering has the largest towing capacity among its mainstream competitors. The Chevrolet Silverado (13,300) and Ram 1500 (12,750) are top rivals. The Ford F Series sells about 900,000 units a year, combining F-150, F-250 and F-350 models.

Ford has varied truck lineup

As the most popular truck in the industry for decades, here’s the breakdown of Ford’s F-150 Series offerings. The 2021 Ford F-Series will debut in late 2020.

F-150 3.3-LITER V6

3.3-liter V6 engine, 290 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque, maximum towing capacity, 8,200 pounds, maximum payload, 1,985 pounds.

F-150 2.7-LITER ECOBOOST V6

2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 325 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque, maximum towing capacity, 10,100 pounds, maximum payload, 2,480 pounds.

F-150 5-LITER V8

5-liter V8, 400 horsepower, 410 pound-feet of torque. maximum towing capacity, 13,000 pounds, maximum payload, 3,325 pounds.

F-150 3-LITER DIESEL POWER STROKE V6

3-liter diesel power stroke V6, 250 horsepower, 440 pound-feet of torque, maximum towing capacity, 12,100 pounds, maximum payload, 1,840 pounds.

F-150 3.5-LITER POWERBOOST V6 (HYBRID)

3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 (hybrid), 430 horsepower, 570 pound-feet of torque, maximum towing, 12,700 pounds, maximum payload, 2,120 pounds.

