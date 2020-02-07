New lightweight, dishwasher-safe grill perfect for RVers

Does this look familiar? You’ve just finished your delicious dinner of grilled steaks and asparagus. Your used dinner plates and glasses are in the dishwasher, but you’ve still got to go back outside to scrub clean the dang grill. Ugh. Does that sound familiar? Well, things have changed, friends. The HERO grill is here to save the day!

RVers, meet the all-new HERO Grill! It’s far different from what an RVer normally sees and we think you’re really going to like it.

All right, so what makes this grill different? For starters, it’s dishwasher safe, so that scene that we just described up top, yeah, that won’t happen again. The non-stick grill grid can go in the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup. Now that’s what you call the good life!

It only weighs nine pounds, which is much lighter than any other portable grill on the market. What’s included in those nine pounds? A lot! The grill, a single-use charcoal pod (we’ll tell you about that later on), a thermometer, a bamboo spatula, a bamboo cutting board and (we’re starting to sound like an infomercial) a waterproof case for carrying and storing. Whew! And, if you order right now…no, just kidding. Heh. OK, so about that charcoal pod. If you have a charcoal grill or use charcoal around the campfire, you know those big bags can take up a lot of space in your RV’s undercarriage. The HERO grill uses single-use charcoal pods (made up of cardboard, lava stones and pre-stacked charcoal briquettes) that provide 60 minutes of cooking time. Simply plop the pod in, let it heat up for 10 minutes, and spend the next 60 minutes grilling up that delicious steak. You’ll never have to buy charcoal or lighter fluid again.

HERO is redefining the standard for on-the-go grilling. Since RVers know the best things in life are the simple things, this little guy makes grilling as simple as can be.

You can learn more or purchase one for yourself here.

