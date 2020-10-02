I just spent $106 on a $3 shower replacement part…

By Nanci Dixon

It can be hard to find a part for your RV these days. With brick-and-mortar stores carrying a lot fewer items and online sales the new normal, finding a simple replacement part for an RV has gotten much harder.

I just spent $106 to get a $3 plastic bracket that broke on the shower spray bar in my RV’s shower. What the heck! The little plastic bracket was shattered. No amount of gorilla glue would have put it back together.

What are you doing about finding small, but important replacement parts?

Here’s the frustrating, time-consuming process I went through for this plastic bracket.

Looked for the shower bar name

With a magnifying glass, I checked the shower for a brand name. The name is evidently “Made in China”. That obviously didn’t help.

Called the RV manufacturer

I contacted the motorhome manufacturer and was told that they don’t sell the bracket, but I could buy a whole new shower replacement kit for $106. After a long conversation, they finally told me the name of the distributor.

Called the distributor

I called the distributor of the shower bar. I was told they don’t deal directly with the consumer.

Emailed the distributor

I did find the email contact info for the distributor. I emailed them and got a response almost immediately! They didn’t have individual parts and didn’t know who made it. Well, at least I got a response…

Called local stores

That was an exercise in futility. Glad I have unlimited minutes…

Should have…

Here is where the sleuthing process totally fell apart. I should have asked the manufacturer to open the shower replacement kit box and tell me the maker of the shower bar. But instead…

Bit the proverbial bullet

After trying to shower with the wand on the floor for several days (not great), I bit the bullet and bought the entire replacement kit: new shower bar, brackets, sprayer and wall mount.

Lesson learned

I opened the box of my brand-new, expensive replacement kit and, low and behold, right on top was an instruction manual from the shower bar manufacturer, installation procedures, part names and place to order. Hmm … that was a little late.

Could I have returned the whole thing, called the shower manufacturer and probably saved lots of $$$? Maybe, but at that point, after a few unpublishable words, the allure of a good shower was just too tempting.

How are you finding simple replacement parts for your RV? Do you think parts are harder to find during the pandemic than before, or do you think it’s about the same? Has something like my experience ever happened to you? Please leave a comment below.

##RVT968