Full-Time RVer Newsletter #39, September 28, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 39

“It is not the size of the dog in the fight that counts, but the fight in the dog that wins.” ―Arthur G. Lewis

Long-term RV costs for the full-time RVer

When working out the “hows” and “what ifs” of full-timing, most prospective full-timers focus on costs like fuel, RV park fees, and the how-to of keeping up with medical. One person thinking about the lifestyle had a provocative question: What kind of costs will I have in keeping up the RV?

Sticks-and-bricks homes all have their points of long-term care: reroofing, new flooring, appliances that go belly-up. What about long-term care of an RV? After all, not everyone will have the financial resources (nor necessarily the desire) to replace their full-timing RV every few years. What might you expect to “go wrong” if you keep the same rig for a decade or two? Here are a few things to plan for…

Features

A bad hitch can leave you in the ditch – or worse

by Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many RVers have a safety checklist they go over when pulling out on the road. For some, it’s a paper checklist; others just keep it all upstairs. Tail lights working? Antenna down? Sewer port cover in place? But how about that trailer hitch? We’ve pulled Larry Lang’s story from our archives as a still-timely reminder – a bad hitch can leave you in the ditch. Learn from Larry’s scary experience here.

These are the most common ways to die in a National Park

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I are ticking off National Parks and National Monuments from my bucket list and taking tons of pictures. When our car was too close to a buffalo on the side of the road at Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the massive bull turned to look my husband in the eye, I started wondering how many people die in the National Parks. Particularly how many die from stupidly being too close to the wildlife! Get the interesting statistics here.

Airbags on cars and RVs deteriorate. What you need to know about maintaining your air ride system

If you have a newer Class C motorhome or a Class A manufactured since the mid-1980s, there is a good chance that your coach has an air ride with “air springs” as part of its suspension. The system may seem shrouded in mystery because its components are underneath the coach chassis. If everything is in good working order – out of sight and out of mind. But like all coach systems, the components are subject to wear and tear from use and should be inspected regularly. Continue reading to see if it’s something you can do yourself.

Quick tip

Trailer users — try these additions to your “emergency kit”

In addition to road flares, first aid kit, etc., here’s a thought from Richard K.: “An item I have always carried in our trailer is an extra set of wheel bearings and seals for the current trailer. Two times since I started RVing in the 1960s, I’ve had bearing failures in remote towns, and having the extras on board saved time and trouble.” Thanks, Richard!

Hubby wants to buy new RV; wife wants used. What’s an RVer to do?

By Gail Marsh

How do you vote? No, I’m not talking politics here. I’m wondering about your preference: new or used? I think a lot has to do with the way you grew up. And one notion is neither right nor wrong compared to the other. … The new-or-used mindset has caused many discussions during our enduring (and endearing) marriage. I should have guessed it would eventually enter into the topic of RVs. Read more.

Washing your RV when on the road

Washing the RV while traveling can become a big issue. In the Desert Southwest and in many parts of California where water is on the scarce side, there are plenty of RV parks that just aren’t allowing guests to wash their rigs in the park. Most do-it-yourself car wash bays are just too small to accommodate a rig. What’s the answer? Here are some answers.

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“You will be close neighbors with people not of your tribe, especially if you camp in one place for a season. Their political and religious views may be polar opposites of your own. This is your opportunity to be part of the solution. Don’t talk politics and religion. If someone insists, politely excuse yourself. Remember, other tribe members are not evil, they have had different life experiences and risk tolerances. You may quickly make friends with these folks and discover they’ll be there to help you no matter what. Take time to discover all the things you have in common, like s’mores, fishing, or pickleball. Be patient, and always find a way to share a kind word.” —Diana W.

Featured recipe

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

by Janette Suber from Sale City, GA

A very fitting title for this breakfast casserole … it truly is the ultimate. It reminds us of a breakfast bowl that has everything you love about breakfast inside and topped with creamy gravy. Hash browns are the base for the layers of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese, and country gravy. When baked, the gooey cheese and gravy layers melt into the other ingredients. This does take a little longer to prepare but it’s so worth it.

Click here for the recipe

