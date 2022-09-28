RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Issue 1958

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” ―Marcel Proust

Coming later today:

Join Dave Solberg, Dustin Simpson and special guests to discuss:

Lead Acid Batteries – The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Join us live at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. Eastern). Ask questions via chat at any of these locations:

Facebook:

• The RV Travel Page

• The RV Travel Group

• The RV Repairs and Tips Group



YouTube:

The RV Travel Channel

Today’s topic:

House batteries are the lifeblood of any RV, and lead acid batteries have been used for years—but not without much frustration. They usually last only a couple of years but should last 5-7. In this “Talking RV Tech” session we will discuss how to determine what is a quality lead acid battery, how to maintain it to last longer, and just how important proper charging is.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drink Beer Day! It’s also National Good Neighbor Day, so perhaps bring your neighbor some beer?

On this day in history: 1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

Tip of the Day

RV roof replacement tips

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Join Dave and me up on the roof of a 2019 Grand Design Reflection in the video below. I’ll explain California RV Specialists’ tips during a roof replacement and what makes our installation different from manufacturers’.

Continue reading and watch the video

Today’s RV review…

2023 Airstream International 23FB

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Airstream International 23FB. Like all RV manufacturers, Airstream is continuing to evolve and stay current. But Airstream is also really unique in truly being an iconic brand that is true to its heritage. And, in some ways, building better trailers than they did in the past.”

Continue reading

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My cable slide motor won’t start unless I push it manually. Why?

Dear Dave,

Our bedroom BAL Accu-Slide bump-out occasionally sticks, either in or out. To get it to move I have to manually turn the motor. It takes only a turn or less to get it to run. A few times I have got it to move by pushing on the slideout. I do not find any limit switches. What stops the motor when the slideout is all the way out or in? Is there something I can adjust or is it an electronic problem? Thank You. —Greg, 2018 Raptor 352

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Odd but amazing hearse RV conversion

By Cheri Sicard

Is this hearse RV the coolest or the creepiest RV conversion ever? The owner says, “You’ll sleep like the dead in there.”

Watch the video

Google Maps can find your next rest stop

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

There are lots of apps that can tell you where the rest stops are, but they don’t know where you’re going. It can be a pain to check the rest stop app, then go back and check your GPS, then go back to the rest stop app, etc. Since Google Maps, on my iPhone, is doing my navigating, it knows the route I’m going to follow. I can ask Google Maps to search for Rest Areas along that route, and it can add one as a stop, giving me the directions. Everything you need, all in one app. Watch this 1-minute video to see exactly how to do it.

Reader poll

Do you have dreams about falling?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

“Ewww,” “I have an idea!,” “I’m a dipper from way back…” Know who says those things? Find out here.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Dry out the fridge!

Pop open that refrigerator door and what do you see? Mold and mildew? Yeeuckk! If you have allergies to the stuff, that’s even worse. But mold and mildew is not RV refrigerator “standard equipment”—you can avoid it. Just make sure you wipe down your fridge when you shut it down after use. Using a kitchen wipe like Lysol or Clorox will help eliminate some of the “starting medium” for unwanted growths. Be sure to prop the fridge door open until it’s dry-dry-dry. Or, keep it open at all times when not in use. Some manufacturers provide a slide latch, or even an accessory card to hold them open. Yours didn’t? Slide a folded hand towel into the open door and gently close the door until it catches on the towel.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Best U.S. Factory Tours and Museums

We guarantee you’re going to say “I want to go!” when scrolling through this list of the best factory tours and museums across the U.S.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hard book, you need this lap desk! Staff member Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Let gravity help you dump your black tank. Don’t follow these examples.

• For many RVers, COVID-19 led to an early retirement

• Airplane lovers, you’ll love this! Half RV, half DC-3 plane = one RVer’s dream

Recipe of the Day

“Okie Dokie Smoky”

by P B from Fresno, CA

There’s nothing better than a one-dish breakfast meal that feeds the whole family. This scramble is quick and easy. It really fills you up. We loved the smokiness from the sausage and bacon and pop of color from the green pepper and onions. Kicking up the spice with a little bit of salsa was pretty tasty. Great for a weekend breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The painting of George Washington that was used for the one dollar bill was never finished. Artist Gilbert Stuart first painted George Washington in 1795. The painting was so successful that George’s wife, Martha, wanted a portrait for herself. Once he began painting, Stuart did not wish to part with the painting so he left it unfinished so he could refer to it when reproducing.

*How did the word “sheriff” come about? It’s a fascinating story. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We are new to RVing; however, it seems our Lucky cat has adapted quite well!!” —Belinda Hayward

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.