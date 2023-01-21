A fun part of traveling: Finding silly business names

As we’ve traveled the country in our RV, we’ve seen many, many cleverly named businesses. You probably have, too. I love seeing how resourceful people can be when it comes to naming their businesses. Whether it’s alliteration, rhymes, or a play on words, shop owners want to name their businesses something that will catch your attention and be remembered by potential shoppers.

Here are some of the silliest shop names we’ve discovered so far on our travels. If you have additional suggestions, feel free to add them in the comments at the end of this article.

Pizza, anyone?

It’s a given. Each time we get settled into a new RV park, our first dinner is always pizza at a local restaurant. Setting up the RV’s systems somehow puts us in the mood for a quick and easy dinner, and pizza fits the bill. Here are a few cleverly named pizza places we’ve experienced: Pisa Pizza featured a leaning replica of Italy’s famous tower. Humble Pie claimed, “Our name says it all!” (Though I’m not sure what that means.) Pi offered great pizza and I hoped that the name reflected their prices (3.14=Pi). I was wrong, but the pizza was good at all these restaurants.

Ice cream

With so many different businesses offering this frosty treat, an ice cream shop must set itself apart and often a catchy name is the trick. We’ve enjoyed ice cream at many different places, but one of our favorites is “Do Yourself a Flavor.” The ice cream from this uniquely named business is served from a tiny, brightly painted booth that looks only a bit bigger than a doghouse. Though small, the ice cream satisfies in a very big way!

You guess!

Here are some more fanciful and clever business names. See if you can match the names on the left to the type of business listed on the right.

Use the comments below to add your favorite places to this list.

