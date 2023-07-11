Gadgets to help prevent your RV holding tank from clogging and keep it stink-free

Today I want to introduce you to the Camco RV Holding Tank Swivel Stik Rinser, which helps keep your RV’s black tank from clogging, stay odor-free, and work properly.

Most RV black holding tanks these days are equipped with a built-in flusher, which is recommended to be used every time the tank is emptied. Those systems use a spray nozzle which is mounted to the side of the holding tank. They are connected to a hose that forces water through a fixed nozzle sprayer or rotating nozzle inside the tank. But while the tank flusher gets much of the contents to flow out the dump hose, there are times when it’s just not powerful enough to thoroughly clean the tank.

The tank wand is 58 inches long, the solid section is 24 inches long and the flexible side is 34 inches, which is designed for getting down inside and cleaning holding tanks. It has a standard 3/4 inch female garden hose connection with a one-quarter turn-off valve for simple control.

We always recommend that you purchase a Rhino toilet flush valve prop, which helps open the toilet valve and minimizes splashing. The prop has a tapered splash guard to keep the spray in check and help prevent your toilet valve from being damaged during cleaning.

A typical RV holding tank

Pyramid plug

Horseshoe bunker

A lot of the time when draining the units, will find that the sewage will rest in a horseshoe shape and will spill over, making the RV owner think that the tank is empty or cleaned when it isn’t. We call this getting caught in the bunker!

A lack of adequate flushing, too much paper, or not using RV-friendly toilet paper can exacerbate this problem and cause pyramid or bunker issues. That is why we are recommending the swivel stick to clean out the tank more thoroughly.

