Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, fighting COVID-19

By Chuck Woodbury

My neighbor in Seattle, Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in critical but stable condition with COVID-19.

Many of you know Gary for his lifetime of writing for RV magazines and teaching seminars at RV shows and rallies across the county.

Gary told a mutual friend of ours last week that he had the coronavirus and was not feeling well. He said not to tell anybody in the industry. That’s Gary’s way, I think — not wanting people to worry about him. Our friend waited a few days to tell me because he knew I would want to know.

It wasn’t until three days ago that I learned from Gary’s wife Debbie that he was in the hospital. “He’ll get back to you when he gets home,” she said, replying to my email message to him.

Today, being terribly worried, I emailed Debbie and asked her to please let me announce his condition to the RVing community so his many friends and fans could pray for him. They would want to know.

Gary is perhaps the best known person in the RV industry in America, and I don’t think there is a person alive who does not love the guy. I’ve known him for about 20 years now. Living close to him for so long, we’ve met for coffee on countless occasions, and away from home at RV shows across the country. His home “office” is always the same seat in a nearby coffee house.

So please, put Gary on your thoughts and prayers. If you wish to leave a message for him to read when he recovers, feel free to leave it below in the comments.

Come on, Gary, fight hard. . . we’re all pulling for you. . .