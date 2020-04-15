Arizona resorts offer many work camping positions for ’20-’21 season

Cal-Am Resorts in Arizona is hiring singles or couples for a variety of work camping jobs for the 20’-21’ winter season for its food services department. Wages range from $9 (plus tips) to $12 and hour. Management positions are $16 to $18 per hour plus tips). The wage covers the work camper’s site rent and utilities; roughly 25 hours a week is needed per site.

Positions currently available:

Line/Prep Cook, Cashier, Bar Back, Food Runner, Commissary Cook, Restaurant Manager, Assistant Manager, Catering Cook(High Volume Kitchen),Bakery Assistant, Café Worker, Delivery Driver.

The season runs from 10/5/20 until about 5/1/21. Workampers can start as late as 2/8/21 and leave as early as 4/9/21. The resorts have a hundreds of amenities, classes, activities and events happening daily that are available to work campers in their off hours with no restrictions.

Resorts with positions open:

Canyon Vistas (cooks only), Sun Life, Tower Point, Mesa Regal, Val Vista (cooks only), Good Life and Valle Del Oro.

If you are interested or would like like more information or job descriptions, please contact Lance Cafarella at lancec@cal-am.com .

You can view any of the resorts where positions are available at www.cal-am.com/resorts