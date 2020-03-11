GM recalls some Silverado and Sierra pickups

General Motors is recalling more than 20,000 model year 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The bolts used to attach the front and/or rear brake calipers may have not been heat treated and may break under load.

GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake caliper bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-866-522-9559. GM’s number for this recall is N202294420.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these trucks, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

