Winnebago announces power boost on class B vans

BASED ON A PRESS RELEASE

(March 11, 2020) — Winnebago and Volta Power Systems have announced a 10 percent energy capacity increase for the Pure 3 Advanced Energy System on select Class B camper vans. The total maximum energy storage capacity on the Travato KL and GL is boosting from 8,600 watt-hours to 9,500 watt-hours, and the Boldt and Limited-Edition National Park Foundation Travato are increasing from 11,600 watt-hours to 12,800 watt-hours.

Now standard and shipping to dealers, this increase means Winnebago owners can run even longer, enabling greater freedom to camp anywhere without the noise or greenhouse emissions of a generator. “We are excited to announce these improvements with Volta,” said Russ Garfin, Director of Product Management at Winnebago. “The evolution of our industry leading Pure 3 system now provides our owners with an even better off the grid experience.”

The upgrade from Volta Power Systems positions Winnebago to give customers a system with more energy density and performance than any competing system on the market. The Pure 3 Advanced Energy System enables RVers with all the power they need to run virtually any appliance simultaneously, including air conditioning through the night.

The system charges while driving, idling, connected to shore or through MPPT-controlled solar panels.

Pure 3 system owners can also monitor their energy use, charge time and capacity remaining through the myVolta app, which syncs with a Bluetooth unit on the energy storage packs. The hardware unit now ships standard with current Travato, Boldt and NPF Travato models, and is available to retrofit older models on Volta’s web store.

“We are constantly improving our products in parallel with automotive industry standards and in alignment with the feedback of our customers,” said Jack Johnson, co-founder of Volta Power Systems. “With this capacity increase and the recent launch of the myVolta app, even more customers are enjoying higher-performing systems with the ability to

monitor performance from the palm of their hand.”